Star-studded MTN Bushfire final full programme announced

The final full programme for this year’s MTN Bushfire, which will be held at Malkerns Valley in Eswatini from May 27 to May 29, has been announced.

After a two-year absence due to strict Covid-19 regulations, the multi-cultural event is back. This year’s line-up will feature a wholesome and family-friendly mix of pan-African and international artists from different genres who use their art as a powerful form of creative expression.

Some of the acts to look out for include Afrobeat icons Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Maskandi legend Ihhashi Elimhlophe, the sensational Tresor, Sun El Musician, amapiano star DBN Gogo, as well as Eswatini’s very own Bholoja.

