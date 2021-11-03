Starbuck’s holiday menu is back

Johannesburg- Starbucks is bringing some festive flavour to those reconnecting with loved ones this holiday season, with the launch of its mouth-watering range of Holiday food and drinks.

Starbucks welcomes the Holiday spirit with NEW Caramel Waffle Latte crafted with a combination of Starbucks signature espresso, steamed milk, waffle sauce, and topped with spiced caramel waffle crunch and caramel whipped cream.

Here to elevate every day are returning fan-favourites Toffee Nut Latte and Gingerbread Latte, now in-store to bring seasonal delight with every hot or ice-cold sip!

Feeling peckish? As well as the whole host of delicious treats to enjoy with Starbucks iconic seasonal beverages, this year we’re rounding up a herd of freshly baked Reindeer Cookies.





Made with milk and dark chocolate chunks flavoured with vanilla, drenched in butter and decorated with a jolly face to bring miles of smiles.

During this season of giving, create memorable moments with family and friends while looking after the planet with our wide array of Holiday themed merchandise, including reusable cups, magnificent mugs, twinkling tumblers and more! Dazzle your loved ones with Starbucks reusable Red cups and a new Colour-changing cup set.

So, this year you can really ring in the changes with a Starbucks reusable – or bring your own! Guests who take their reusable cups receive a R2 discount on their beverage.

Here’s how you can get your hands on Starbucks latest menu from 4 November:

The Holiday menu is available to enjoy from all Starbucks stores and Checkers FreshX kiosks across South Africa. Customers can find their nearest store on Starbucks Store Locator.

From 4 November, the whole Holiday range will be available on Starbucks Delivers via Uber eats, in all stores and kiosks across South Africa.

