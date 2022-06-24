Talitha Ndima and brother’s channel helps siblings strengthen bonds

Actress Talitha Ndima and her brother Zuko have come up with a winning formula to address relationships between siblings, they took the time during Covid-19 hard lockdown to get to know each other.

Sibling Thrivalry, which is the name of their online channel, started off as a brother and sister who, like many others, grew up in the same household.

“We planned our first blingcation [sibling vacation] where we got to know each other better and build on the relationship that we were born into,” said Zuko.

“We spent two days having fun chats, learning about each other, having uncomfortable conversations, but overall we came back feeling closer to each other and optimistic about exploring more about our friendship.”

Talitha shared further: “While we had our chats, we realised that we were not the only people to experience what we were going through. I realised that we had missed out on appreciating each other for our strengths and weaknesses, and being able to build what should be the most natural of friendships.”

Their outing gave birth to the channel, where they explore different aspects that exist in a sibling relationship.

They said they discuss various topics that make up the relationship, the similarities, the things they agree on and those they disagree on, differences in points of view, as well as the influence that being siblings have had on them as individuals.

The siblings said they enjoy living together, which has allowed them to speak openly about everything under the sun, and the conversations always have them laughing, crying, and learning.

In June, the siblings had their first social event called The Sibling Thing, which they hope will grow into a bigger event in the future.

