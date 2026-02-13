The Cannabis Expo 2026 announces BudBox as presenting partner

Africa’s leading cannabis-focused event is elevating its lifestyle credentials even further. The Cannabis Expo has officially announced BudBox, a South African private members cannabis club, as the Presenting Partner for its 2026 edition, taking place from May 29 – 31 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

BudBox is a locally founded, exclusive private members-only club bringing together a diverse community of adult members with access to a carefully curated range of premium cannabis services.

With a focus on cannabis culture, lifestyle, and emerging industry trends, BudBox delivers a discreet, service-led experience grounded in responsibility, trust, and consistency.

Brand promotion, destigmatising

As Presenting Partner, BudBox will play a prominent role throughout The Cannabis Expo 2026. This includes integrated brand visibility, curated educational contributions, and immersive experiential activations. These are designed to enhance engagement across the event floor.

“This partnership reflects the maturity of South Africa’s cannabis ecosystem,” says Silas Howarth, Director of The Cannabis Expo.

“Private member clubs are an important part of the responsible adult-use landscape. And BudBox represents a professional, structured approach. One that aligns with our focus on education, compliance, and industry growth.”

Nicole Meyer, brand and marketing director at BudBox, agrees.

“The Cannabis Expo provides a credible platform for informed dialogue around responsible cannabis participation. This collaboration marks an important moment for the sector. We are committed to demonstrating how community-driven models can contribute positively to the industry’s development,” she said.

Beyond the trade and policy conversations, The Cannabis Expo has steadily evolved into a lifestyle destination. It blends wellness, entrepreneurship, fashion, food innovation and cannabis culture into one immersive weekend.

Compliance, regulation to be discussed

Visitors can expect curated exhibitor zones featuring everything from cultivation technology and medical cannabis solutions to infused lifestyle products. Sustainable packaging and design-forward accessories.

Educational sessions will unpack a range of topics. From compliance and regulation to responsible adult use, entrepreneurship, and the shifting global cannabis economy.

The 2026 edition also forms part of a broader, co-located lifestyle weekend at the venue alongside The Vape Expo. This will be presented by Ignite and Mixology Fest. And will create cross-industry engagement between cannabis, vaping, and beverage innovation audiences.

The combined format is expected to attract significant foot traffic and high-value networking opportunities across multiple aligned markets.

Together, the events aim to create one of the most comprehensive adult lifestyle and trade showcases on the continent. They are set to reflect the growing intersection between cannabis culture, vape innovation, and experiential entertainment.

Vaping also unpacked

“This event represents everything we stand for, innovation, quality, and community. We’re excited to connect with industry leaders and consumers while supporting the continued growth of vaping across Africa.” Carol-Anne Ramroop, VP of Africa Sales & Operations IGNITE.

As official sponsor and partner of The Vape Expo 2026, IGNITE plays a pivotal role. It supports industry growth, innovation, and community. And this aligns seamlessly with an event that celebrates the evolution of vaping and the brands driving the industry forward.

“The Vape Expo has been created to meet the growing demand for a professional, world-class platform that brings together every part of the vape ecosystem. The confirmation of IGNITE as presenting partner provides immediate momentum and credibility for the first edition of The Vape Expo. Thus signalling strong confidence from a globally recognised brand in the South African vaping market,” says event organiser Silas Howarth.

The Cannabis Expo continues to position itself as a central meeting point for industry stakeholders. For entrepreneurs, policymakers, medical professionals, lifestyle brands, and adult consumers.

Exhibitor and partnership opportunities for The Cannabis Expo 2026 are now open.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content