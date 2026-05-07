‘The Devil Wears Prada’ wardrobe still turning heads and profits

Twenty years after The Devil Wears Prada first strutted onto cinema screens, the film’s iconic wardrobe is proving that luxury fashion never truly goes out of style.

While fans still debate whether Miranda Priestly or Andy Sachs stole the show, luxury reseller Michael Zahariev believes the real star of the film was always the fashion itself.

According to Zahariev, co-founder of Luxity, costume designer Patricia Field reportedly spent more than R6.7-million on Chanel pieces alone while curating the film’s unforgettable looks in 2006.

Now, nearly two decades later, many of those once-unattainable designer items can be found on the pre-owned luxury market for a fraction of their original retail prices.

“The pre-owned market is the great equaliser,” said Zahariev. “The pieces that once felt out of reach are now accessible. The question is knowing which ones are worth pursuing.”

Some iconic pieces have depreciated

Among the standout pieces revisited from the film’s wardrobe is the 2005 Fendi Green Knit Chef Bag by Karl Lagerfeld, which originally retailed for around R6 300 but now resells for approximately R3 300, a drop of nearly 50%.

The Hermès Collier de Chien Wrap Bracelet, however, has defied the trend.

Originally priced at around R10 494, the bracelet now commands resale prices of about R11 700, showing a gradual increase in value over time.

Other iconic pieces have seen significant depreciation.

The Balenciaga City Motorcycle Bag, once valued at roughly R23 000, now trades closer to R13 000, while the Fendi Brown Mink Fur Spy Bag has dropped from nearly R64 000 to under R39 000.

Zahariev says the numbers reveal an important truth about luxury fashion.

“Not all luxury is equal,” he explained. “The pieces that hold value are built on heritage and scarcity.

“The ones that depreciate are often the ones that were of the moment. It is still beautiful and still worth having. But know what you’re buying.”

Luxury, beauty and value are not the same

Luxity’s latest luxury market report supports his comments, finding that heritage brands with limited supply continue to dominate the resale market.

Cartier reportedly retains around 72.6% of its retail value, while Hermès follows closely behind at 67.8%. Chanel continues to hold strong at 64.4%.

Zahariev believes interest in the film’s wardrobe is likely to surge again as anticipation builds around the upcoming sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

“The smart move is to buy now, buy intentionally, and know the difference between a piece that’s beautiful and one that will hold its worth.

“The pre-owned market is your best chance to own a piece of the most iconic film wardrobe of the last 20 years.

“Just go in with your eyes open. In luxury, beautiful and valuable are not always the same thing,” he said.

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