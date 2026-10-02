The finer details make a great impact at the Park Hyatt

Some places make an impression through their architecture, while others linger in your memory because of how they make you feel. My tour of the Park Hyatt in Rosebank was an encounter with both. From its distinctive interiors and intimate lounges to the aromas that seemed to follow me throughout the hotel.

The experience began with the hotel’s striking design, which incorporates subtle Middle Eastern influences through rich colours, decorative rugs, textures and carefully selected furnishings. There is a warmth to the interiors that makes the spaces feel inviting without being overly elaborate.

A taste of Diriyah in Rosebank

One of the most fascinating areas was the Saudi-Arabian-inspired Whispers of Diriyah room. Deep reds, beiges and browns, beautiful rugs and traditional decorative elements create an atmosphere that feels a world away from the ordinary. The highlight is a section designed around a tent, complete with furnishings and details that make the setting feel remarkably authentic. Stepping inside, it is easy to imagine being somewhere in the Middle East.

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The area has its own distinct character, with alcohol prohibited. It is an intriguing feature that adds to the identity of this part of the hotel.

Lounges designed for comfort

Beyond the reception, a relaxed lounge provides a place to enjoy coffee, catch up on work or simply sit back. Further along is the cigar lounge, an intimate space with rich brown leather seating that invites guests to settle in and unwind.

Then there is Room 32, the 5-star hotel’s restaurant. Intimate and inviting, it features an open kitchen where diners can watch the chefs at work. Flames flicker as food is prepared, adding a theatrical element to the setting while guests enjoy their drinks and await their meals. It is an engaging detail that makes the kitchen part of the dining experience.

The accommodation, however, was among the highlights of the tour. The Winston Room, a luxury suite, combines generous space with simple decor. A lounge area, coffee machine and warm tones give it a comfortable, residential feel. An entire wall is covered with a mosaic of mirrors and a balcony looking out to the garden. The bathroom is equally striking, particularly its large and round bathtub, which adds a touch of indulgence to the suite.

The standard rooms are also surprisingly spacious, with comfortable couches and dedicated work areas. Their design follows the hotel’s aesthetic, balancing practicality with comfort.

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The wellness facilities offer a different mood. Among the spaces is a crisp, predominantly white room that feels fresh and serene, contrasting with the richer colours elsewhere in the hotel. The facilities also provide opportunities for guests to enjoy massages and take time out to relax.

And in the chilly spring rain, you could see steam coming from the heated pull at the centre of the garden. Another place where guests can relax.

I left the tour having fallen in love with the place, with its thoughtful design which allows each space to have its own personality without looking disorderly.