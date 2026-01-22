The food trends shaping South Africans’ everyday eating in 2026

If there’s one thing many of us have learnt over the past few years, it’s that eating well doesn’t have to be complicated, extreme or expensive. As we move into 2026, food trends are finally catching up with real life.

The days of rigid food rules, guilt and perfection are fading. Instead, people are choosing balance, practicality and enjoyment. Eating well is no longer about doing the most; it’s about doing what works.

Here’s how South Africans are expected to eat in 2026.

Shift from weight loss to well being

In 2026, food isn’t just about filling you up. More people are choosing everyday meals that support energy, digestion and overall wellbeing.

Protein still matters, but it’s no longer the only star of the plate. Fibre, healthy fats and whole ingredients are taking centre stage. They are working together to keep you fuller for longer and energised throughout the day.

Naturally nutrient-dense foods, like macadamia nuts and macadamia oil, are gaining popularity for exactly this reason. They offer healthy fats and plant-based nutrients that help avoid energy crashes.

“Naturally nutrient-dense foods are playing a bigger role in everyday eating,” says Jillian Laing from the World Macadamia Organisation (WMO).

“Ingredients like macadamias offer healthy fats and natural satiety. They help support steady energy rather than quick highs and lows.”

Health nuts

The Love Macadamia movement, powered by the WMO, is encouraging people to rethink fats and include macadamias as part of everyday meals, not just as a “health food”.

Shoppers are becoming more intentional about what goes into their baskets. In 2026, simpler ingredient lists, recognisable foods and responsibly sourced produce matter more than flashy trends.

Rather than chasing the latest food craze, consumers are leaning towards familiar, trustworthy ingredients that feel nourishing. Minimally processed foods, plant-based proteins and natural fats are becoming kitchen staples. They are valued for their quality and simplicity.

There’s also a growing awareness that everyday food choices affect more than just weight. People are thinking about inflammation, stable blood sugar levels and long-term metabolic health.

Instead of quick fixes and supplements, fibre-rich and gut-friendly foods are being woven into daily meals. The thinking is simple: what you eat consistently matters more than what you eat occasionally.

Flavour, hydration still matter

While health is important, flavour still matters. In 2026, bold global flavours continue to influence how we cook, just without the complexity.

Spices, sauces and international taste profiles are being used to elevate familiar meals. Thus making it easier to enjoy variety without spending hours in the kitchen.

Busy schedules aren’t going anywhere, and convenience remains key. The difference is that quick food is now expected to be nourishing and satisfying too.

From easy breakfasts to simple, balanced meals, people are choosing foods that support their daily routines. And doing so without compromising on quality or taste.

Perhaps the biggest shift of all is the move away from extremes. Elimination diets and rigid rules are losing appeal. They are replaced by eating patterns that support energy, mood and consistency.

Hydration, portion awareness and meal timing are becoming just as important as what’s on the plate. The goal is to feel good between meals, not hungry, deprived or guilty.

