The Lazy Makoti Christmas recipes: Ting sorghum tabbouleh salad

Sorghum is one of South Africa’s treasured indigenous ancient grains. Among the Bapedi people, sorghum has long been a staple food, fermented and prepared as ting or motepa, a comforting morning porridge enjoyed across generations.

This recipe reimagines sorghum in a fresh, contemporary way. By soaking and cooking the grain, then transforming it into a vibrant rainbow salad, we celebrate tradition while introducing a wholesome, modern twist. The result is a nourishing, flavor-packed dish that’s as beautiful as it is delicious,perfect for the whole family.

Ingredients

2 cups sorghum, soaked overnight and cooked

½ yellow pepper, diced

½ cucumber, chopped

1 round feta cheese, crumbled

½ red onion, finely chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup fresh herbs (parsley, chives and dill), very finely chopped

Dressing

½ cup lemon-flavoured avocado oil

2 tablespoons honey

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method

Combine all the salad ingredients in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the avocado oil, honey, lemon juice, salt and pepper to make the dressing. Pour generously over the salad and toss well to combine.

Serve chilled or at room temperature as a light main, a hearty side dish or a fresh addition to your braai spread.

Kiwi and cucumber salad

I love to add fruit in salads says Lazy Makoti,”It makes for tasty, colourful side dishes with so much texture and flavour.”

2-3 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced

2 cups (50 g) rocket

1 feta round, cubed

½ small red onion, finely chopped

½ cucumber, sliced

For the dressing:

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons (10 ml) honey

1 tablespoon (15 ml) vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl. Combine dressing ingredients and mix well. Dress salad and toss well.

