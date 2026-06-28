The perfect dessert to keep the winter blues away

Hearty meals keep the cold at bay and offer some comfort. This winter, the team at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa share two dishes with Sunday World readers that carry with them just a little of the magic of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. A fortnight ago, we published the recipe for one of those two dishes, the slow-cooked pork belly with apple and sage jus, served with creamy Parmesan polenta.

This week, we are sharing the second, a warm and decadent dessert that promises to bring warmth on the coldest days.

Caramel Brandy Fondant, served with vanilla bean ice cream & salted caramel drizzle (serves 6)

Prep: 20 minutes (plus 1 hour chilling) | Cook: 12 minutes

Ingredients:

For the Fondant:

180g good quality dark chocolate (70%), roughly chopped

150g unsalted butter, plus

extra for greasing

4 large eggs

4 large egg yolks

160g soft brown sugar

60ml South African brandy (KWV or equivalent)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 pinch of sea salt

60g cake flour, sifted, plus extra for dusting

For the Brandy Caramel Sauce:

200g caster sugar

150ml fresh cream

40g unsalted butter

30ml South African brandy

Flaked sea salt, to finish

To Serve:

6 generous scoops of good vanilla bean ice cream

Method: Prepare the moulds: Generously butter 6 individual ramekins or dariole moulds, then dust with flour, tapping out any excess. Place on a baking tray and refrigerate while you prepare the batter. This step is non-negotiable; it is what ensures a clean, confident turn-out when the time comes.

Melt Chocolate & Butter: Place the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of barely simmering water, ensuring the bowl does not touch the water. Stir gently until completely melted and glossy. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly for 5 minutes.

Whisk Eggs & Sugar: In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg yolks and soft brown sugar until the mixture is pale, thick and has roughly doubled in volume, about 4 minutes with an electric whisk. The aeration is what gives the fondant its

delicate outer shell.

Combine & Add Brandy: Pour the cooled chocolate mixture into the egg mixture and fold gently with a spatula until just combined. Add the brandy, vanilla extract and sea salt and fold again. Finally, sift in the cake flour and fold until no streaks of flour remain. Do not overmix.

Fill & Chill: Divide the batter evenly between the prepared moulds, filling each to about three-quarters full. Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for a minimum of 1 hour, or up to

24 hours ahead.

Make the Brandy Caramel Sauce: Place the caster sugar in a heavy-based saucepan over medium heat. Without stirring, allow the sugar to melt and turn a deep amber caramel. This will take 8 to 10 minutes. Watch it carefully; the line between perfect caramel and burnt is a matter of seconds. Remove from heat, then carefully pour in the cream. It will bubble vigorously. Stir in the butter and brandy and return briefly to a low heat, stirring until smooth and glossy. Season with a pinch of flaked sea salt and set aside.

Bake: Preheat your oven to 200°C. Remove the fondants from the fridge 10 minutes before baking. Bake for exactly

12 minutes — the edges should be set and the centre should have a definite wobble when the tray is gently shaken. Every oven is slightly different, so if in doubt, pull them a minute early rather than a minute late.

Turn Out & Serve: Remove from the oven and allow to rest for exactly one minute. Run a thin knife around the edge of each mould, place a warmed dessert plate on top and invert with confidence. Drizzle generously with the warm brandy caramel sauce, add a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream alongside and finish with a small pinch of flaked sea salt.

Serve immediately.

Chef’s Note: The brandy caramel sauce can be made ahead and gently rewarmed. For an extra layer of indulgence, add a small glass of aged South African brandy or a dessert wine from the cellar alongside this dish. — Granny Mouse Country House & Spa

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