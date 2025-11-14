The retro beauty secret that is winning Gen Z’s hearts

Beauty trends may come and go, but some classics never lose their shine. The latest comeback in South Africa’s skincare scene proves exactly that. Clere’s Gly-Co-Oil, a vintage favourite, has become the new obsession for a generation chasing authentic glow and affordable luxury.

For almost 65 years, Clere has been part of South African homes, a symbol of trust, quality, and everyday care. Now, its iconic Gly-Co-Oil is trending across TikTok and Instagram as creators rediscover its cult status, showing off radiant skin and nostalgic flair.

Su-Marré Annandale, Clere Brand Manager, told Sunday World that the trend is both rewarding and exciting.

“It shows that the care, quality, and trust built over decades still resonate today. It’s a reminder that some things really don’t go out of fashion.”

The story of Gly-Co-Oil began with listening. Back in the day, South African women mixed glycerine and tissue oil to deeply moisturise their skin. Clere saw an opportunity to simplify that ritual.

Perfect formula by trusted brand

“We noticed what women were doing and wanted to make life easier. That’s how Gly-Co-Oil was created. A perfect combination of glycerine and tissue oil in one product. And the formula hasn’t changed, because you can’t improve on something that already works.”

Today, in an era where minimalist beauty and “skin streaming” dominate online conversations, Gly-Co-Oil fits perfectly into the self-care routines of Gen Z and millennials alike.

On TikTok, before-and-after clips have gone viral. Creators are raving about visible results that prove luxury doesn’t have to be expensive.

“TikTok is a major platform for beauty and skincare in South Africa. That’s where younger consumers are discovering and sharing what works. Gly-Co-Oil goes viral because it delivers visible results. Those transformations tell a powerful story.”

But Clere’s secret to staying relevant lies in balance. Which is respecting its heritage while embracing innovation.

Affordable luxury

“Our strength lies in our heritage and trust. Many South Africans grew up with Clere and still trust it today. We keep that alive through the scents and quality people remember. While staying modern with new designs and trends that speak to today’s lifestyle.”

As for affordable luxury, the brand’s philosophy is simple yet powerful.

“It means making every day skincare feel special without the high price tag. It’s about providing visible benefits and quality care that every South African can enjoy. Because everyone deserves great skincare.”

And with Clere preparing to mark its 65th anniversary in 2026, excitement is already building.

“We’re planning something special for both our loyal and new consumers,” she hints.

“All I can say is, keep an eye out next year.”

