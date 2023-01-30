‘The secret lies in a healthy beard’

Healthcare products are widely used, and for the renowned actor, Thapelo Mokoena, it results, among other things, in the form of a “healthy beard”. This “secret” Mokoena disclosed after the launch of his own product – Bakoena Beard Care.

For the sake of enhancing authenticity, Mokoena has partnered with aesthetician and somatologist Jared Hines to help bring facial products to life. Hine has extensive experience in skincare therapy known as aromatherapy that spans 17 years.

Mokoena, a restauranteur and wine aficionado, said a“healthy beard” was in part motivated by people enquiring about his beard grooming. For those asking if his beard is dyed, his response was that the grey in his hair “is as a result of strong family genes”.

“Truth is, most of my family are grey-haired, so I too followed that trend.

“As someone who has enjoyed experimenting with scents, textures and products, I decided to embark on an experimental journey to create authentically African products, which cater to the unique needs and textures of African hair and skin,” said Mokoena.

He said it was important for men to resort to a correct beard-grooming routine to get good results, also disclosing that Bakoena Beard Care caters for men with sensitive skin. The home-grown range includes hand blended beard oils, beard wash and beard butter. The products come in two aromatic offerings that include Maseru Sky, which is rich in natural herbs such as aloe, ginger, orange and wormwood.

“Everything about these products represent a part of my childhood, from the textures to product scents.”

Hines said the idea has been in the pipeline for years, adding that they strove to create the best products to cater for a wide range of people with different skin types. “Working with Mokoena to create this range has been a fulfilling experience. From the beginning we were clear of our goal, which is to give men products that will make them carry their beards with pride.”

