The Undertaker ends his WEE career

Legendary professional wrestler Mark William Calaway, better known by his ring name ‘The Undertaker’ has announced his retirement from WWE.

He is ending a 30-year long career that endeared him to millions of fans around the world.

The 55-year old Calaway hinted on the fifth and final instalment of documentary series Undertaker: The Last Ride that he is retiring from in-ring action.

“Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career. I have no desire to get back in the ring,” The Undertaker said in a video message.

“I can do more good outside the ring than I can inside. I’m finally at a place where I can accept that,” he concluded.

The video accompanied by a tweet from the Undertaker that said: “You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end.”

The announcement got Twitter emotional, nostalgic and funny at the same time.

AJ Styles took to Twitter to pay tribute to The Undertaker. “Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me,” read AJ Styles tweet.

“Childhood officially over…1990-2020#[email protected],” read a tweet from Chris Jones, while @kylekehler said: “Congrats to the Undertaker for his 17th retirement from the WWE.”

Author



Kabelo Khumalo