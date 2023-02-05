There’s no better therapy than hiking

What began as a hobby of admiring and exploring the beautiful but hidden side of nature has grown to become a healing technique for many people who were negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zolani Tshwane, the founder of Nsikeni Hiking Club, says hiking has become therapy for many people who chose to leave life’s challenges behind in urban areas and immerse themselves in nature.

The 33-year-old teacher from Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal says he has always enjoyed spending time out in nature. He has now introduced his wife, Abongile, to the lifestyle.

“At the time I did not know that I was hiking, I thought I was taking [long] walks,” Tshwane said. “I’ve never been one who likes the buzz and glam of the city life, my true joy comes from discovering the off the beaten paths, and when I got married, I explored the [natural] spaces with my wife.”

With over 80 people who have joined his hiking club, Tshwane has taken the group on explorations to the Oribi Gorge, Umzimkhulu forest and Coffee Bay in Eastern Cape.

He says the hiking club has grown in leaps and bounds through social media because the group always takes striking pictures while in the wilderness and posts them.

“We would go hiking, come back and I’d post the pictures that we took. The response and enquiries that I received were confirmation that I need to open a club. Now we have people from all parts of Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.”

According to Tshwane, some members of the hiking club have lost loved ones, jobs and relationships while others are no longer in touch with themselves as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left a trail of destruction around the world.

So, hiking helps them walk towards their healing journey.

He explained further: “Through hiking, people get their minds off things, especially with the horrible impact that the pandemic has had on the mental health of many [people].

“When we are out there, [our] minds are focused on what we see instead of the problems we all have. Others get to socialise, make friends and share knowledge and life stories.”

Tshwane also says he has learnt a lot about people through their hiking experiences. “The experience matters, but what is a priority is I have to go there [new sites] first. This helps because when I take club members along, I already know the route, I know which places are safe and which are not.

“There are a lot of things that put one’s life at risk during hiking, that is why everyone signs an indemnity form, so that we know that should anything beyond my control happen, I am not at fault. However, in case of an emergency, we have a first-aid kit.”

He further shares that numerous people do not know the benefits of hiking, believing that it is for a certain race.

“Trees, water and the air that we inhale when we are out there is different from what people inhale in cities: it is not polluted. That is healing to the mind and soul.

“It also benefits a person physically because hiking is an exercise. What stands out the most for me is people making friends during our hikes.”

