‘Top Billing’ makes glamorous comeback and new era in 2026

South Africa’s most beloved lifestyle show, Top Billing, is making a glamorous return to television, marking a major comeback for the iconic brand that defined elegance, aspiration, and excellence for nearly three decades.

The show’s official reunion event took place this week at the luxurious Tintswalo Atlantic Hotel in Hout Bay, where former and current presenters gathered against the stunning backdrop of the ocean to celebrate Top Billing’s enduring legacy, and its exciting future.

Hosted in partnership with Corona to commemorate the brand’s centenary campaign, “100 Years Under the Sun,” the evening also marked the beginning of a collaboration between two global names synonymous with beauty, craftsmanship, and lifestyle.

SA’s breath-taking coastlines

Together, Top Billing and Corona will spotlight South Africa’s most breath-taking coastlines as part of the Corona Beach 100, a global initiative honouring the world’s most stunning beaches.

Four South African destinations have proudly made the cut. Nature’s Valley, Kraal Baai, Boulders Beach, and Camps Bay. These will feature prominently in the Top Billing Reunion Special. It airs on 27 November at 7pm on S3, with full weekly episodes returning in March 2026.

The glittering reunion was attended by Top Billing favourites Ryle De Morny, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, and Fezile Mkhize. They were joined by iconic former hosts Basetsana Kumalo and Michael Mol, executive producer Patience Stevens, and a host of South African entertainment and media personalities.

Reflecting on the journey, Stevens described the revival as both nostalgic and empowering.

“Top Billing came so far. From the very first broadcast done in a tiny edit suite at the SABC, to filming in the most magnificent houses in the world,” she said.

“It’s wonderful to be back to once again promote South Africa and show that we truly have the best of the best.”

Cardova COO Bradley van den Berg said the comeback also signals a new era for the brand. It is expanding Top Billing beyond television. Cardova is a media production company that will produce the return of Top Billing.

Digital connection in the mix

“We’re bringing the brand back digitally too, to connect with audiences wherever they consume content,” he said.

“Our partnership with Corona is the perfect example of how brands still see the power of Top Billing.”

Corona South Africa’s Head of Brand, Melanie Nicholson, echoed this sentiment. She said the partnership celebrates a shared vision.

“Top Billing has always celebrated the beauty of South Africa, its landscapes, people, and possibilities. As Corona celebrates 100 years, this partnership perfectly reflects our love for nature, simplicity, and joy.”

SABC’s Dichaba Phalatse added that the revival strengthens South Africa’s cultural storytelling on a global platform.

“Top Billing remains a cultural touchstone. Its return reminds us that local storytelling can still inspire global wonder,” Phalatse said.

As the sun set over the Atlantic, guests toasted to Top Billing’s return. A celebration of South African beauty, craftsmanship, and culture. All bathed in the glow of Corona’s golden hour.

