Top-notch Clico pride of Mzansi at World Luxury Awards 2022

The opulent Clico boutique hotel, restaurant and conferencing in Rosebank walked away with three awards at the World Luxury Awards 2022.

The gala ceremony took place at the spectacular Swandor Hotels & Resorts Topkapi Palace in Turkey on Monday, where top-notch Clico won in three categories including Luxury Gourmet Hotel in Africa, Best General Manager, and Luxury Boutique Hotel, Restaurant in the country.

Owner of the establishment Jeanette Shwegman gave credit to her employees, noting that the achievement would have been unreachable if it were not for their dedication.

“The hotel opened in July 2006 as a guest house with a small 12-seater dining room in which we served meals to outside guests. The restaurant now has a 36-seater beautiful romantic space that was opened in September 2015,” said Shwegman.

“After what has been a challenging few years in the hospitality sector, these accolades are even more special to the Clico team who have worked tirelessly under our general manager, Sabelo Ngidi’s dedicated leadership.

“These results speak for themselves, we are absolutely thrilled that our efforts have been recognised.”

While the global recession in 2007 presented huge challenges for the hospitality industry around the world, Shwegman said it was Covid-19 at its peak that posed an ultimate challenge. But in all the difficulties that they had to deal with, she and her staff managed to come through stronger.

She explained: “I was determined to keep the business afloat. It was a huge personal financial commitment that I have had to make. Retaining key staff members who add so much value and who shine through fabulous guest feedback has been my highlight.

“One such person started in housekeeping and is now our hotel manager, another was a security guard whom we trained to serve our guests. One consistent thing in all reviews is about the amazing staff we have. That fills me up with pride.”

She added that the business now aims to take its cuisines to offices, homes and dinner parties. “Food and beverage is a great opportunity for growth, as we have the facilities and the staff, and our guests really appreciate our offering.”

For more lifestyle content from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author