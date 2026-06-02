Tourism industry urged to go greener as World Environment Day shines spotlight on climate action

As the world marks World Environment Day on June 5, a growing movement within South Africa’s tourism sector is challenging travellers and accommodation providers to rethink their impact on the environment.

A new pilot programme is helping tourism establishments across the country measure and reduce their carbon footprints while encouraging visitors to make more environmentally conscious travel decisions.

The initiative, led by travel company kimkim in partnership with the Wilderness Leadership School, ETC Africa and The Eco Travel Boutique, is currently working with 25 tourism properties around South Africa.

Practical measures to reduce emissions

The programme aims to help establishments track their environmental impact and implement practical measures to reduce emissions, while also providing travellers with greater transparency about the sustainability of their chosen destinations.

According to Duncan Pritchard, director of ETC Africa, tourism can play a critical role in conservation when managed responsibly.

“The greatest environmental challenge isn’t travel, it’s disconnection,” said Pritchard. “When guests witness wildlife, engage with local communities, or simply stand in a wild place, that’s when real conservation commitment takes root.”

Encouraging results

He said early findings from the programme had produced encouraging results, with off-grid tourism properties recording, on average, half the per-bed-night carbon emissions of comparable establishments connected to the national electricity grid.

Properties actively measuring and managing their environmental impact have also achieved emission reductions of more than 20%.

Pritchard said these improvements were not the result of major infrastructure changes but rather consistent monitoring and smarter operational decisions.

Combating climate change

South Africa’s protected areas continue to play a vital role in combating climate change.

The Kruger National Park, which spans an area roughly the size of Wales in the United Kingdom, stores hundreds of millions of tonnes of carbon in its soils, trees and grasslands.

Experts say tourism provides a valuable economic incentive for local communities and businesses to protect these natural ecosystems.

‘A force for good’

Kaelyn Harris-Vincent of kimkim said responsible tourism can strengthen both communities and conservation efforts.

“Our goal with every traveller is to help them connect to the community and culture of their destination. When tourism is done thoughtfully, it really can be a force for good.”

By the end of 2026, all participating properties that successfully complete the programme will receive Verified Impact branding, allowing travellers to identify accommodation providers with independently verified sustainability credentials.

Call for environmentally responsible habits

The programme’s organisers have also urged travellers to adopt more environmentally responsible habits.

These include supporting establishments that source food locally, avoiding unnecessary purchases of new travel wardrobes, communicating dietary requirements before arrival, choosing local guides, limiting unnecessary vehicle use during safaris and asking accommodation providers about their carbon reduction programmes.

Travellers are also encouraged to support conservation and community projects linked to the destinations they visit. Organisers believe that the questions visitors ask and the choices they make can influence how tourism businesses operate and ultimately help shape a more sustainable future for the industry.

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