Travel back to the glorious 1930s with a fine dining Supper Club experience

Partying just like in the 1930s has made a welcome comeback at Sandton’s Radisson Blu Hotel Vivace restaurant Supper Club concept.

Supper clubs dating back to 1930 were places of elaborate parties, with an extravagant flow of champagne and wine paired with live jazz performances and typically American-styled food.

The party often continued until the wee hours of the morning

The Vivace restaurant has now reintroduced the concept to the market to escape from the pain that came with the Covid-19 pandemic. But they stated that this time they are breathing new life into the golden age ‘dinner and a show’ concept.

The location is perfect for such extravagance. Located on the 13th floor, the establishment offers patrons striking views of Sandton City and Johannesburg alike.

As the first Supper club kicked a week ago, the charm greeted patrons like an old friend. Certainly, affecting to the essence, down to the look and feel. Very classy and distinctly cliquish.

The soothing live performance by Will Rayz set the tone with zero pressure to leave. Everything was favorably authentic, and that sentiment extended to the service.

Chef Tristan Latouf’s food was elegant and easy going. So revered, like grandma’s love-stuffed Sunday or winter meals served in portions big enough to feed an army.

Rest assured the wine pairing did not waver from their dishes on offer. There is something for everyone, including vegetarians.

According to the bubbly and very sweet Latouf, the month of May’s Supper club menu drew inspiration from a family-run Chalmar beef farm located just outside of Johannesburg. It certainly did not disappoint.

The rice tasted like sweet peas and butter and its richness was soothing. Likewise, the grilled pesto beef dish may not come have come with traditional filling side, but the flavour was irresistible.

Enthusiasts can mark their calendars each month to join the supper club and are promised an exciting, once-off menu that consist a four course meal. Guest will also be entertained by a new performer each month.

Nompilo Zulu was a guest of Sandton’s Radisson Blu Hotel

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author