Tried and tested first date grooming tips to always keep in mind

Going on a first date can be nerve-wrecking, especially if you have been out of the game for some time.

This is usually because you would like to feel comfortable but still impress your potential partner, and most of the time you are not even sure what they like.

The three most important things to always consider is time, outfit, scent and location – choose public, you don’t know the person.

Geraldine Augustine-Darwood, Gold Series Perfumes brand manager, shares some important tips for your first date:

Style tips for Her :

Three Dos

Rely on your go-to looks. Always best to wear something you have worn before, so you know that you will feel comfortable and confident.

Wear a simple pendant necklace or even a unique piece of jewellery that might act as a conversation starter.

A scent to remember you by – be sure to select your favourite fragrance so your first impression speaks to two senses: sight and smell. The Gold Series Perfume Range caters for every woman, from classic to contemporary, so no matter where you will be, Gold Series has you covered.

Three Don’ts

Don’t go overboard with the accessories, keep your look simple.

Avoid any new items of clothing, as there is no need to worry about spilling or messing on your brand-new dress – this will just add more stress to the date. Along with that, there is a chance that new clothing might not feel comfortable or have the perfect fit.

Be sure you’re dressing how you normally would when you go out – it’s important to not come across as someone different.

Style tips for Him :

Three Dos

Black is a safe choice for a first date as it’s neutral, slimming and masculine. It can easily be combined with softer colours like creams, greys, and blues.

Keep your accessories to a minimum. A simple watch or cuff is the way to go.

Finish it all off with the perfect cologne, attraction has been proven to be linked to the way someone smells. Just make sure you don’t overdo it with the application. For a fresh and modern scent, adding Gold Series First Edition Eau de Toilette to your neck and wrists will leave a lingering impression.

Three Don’ts

Avoid any items that are too baggy, bold or loud. Unless your first date is a walk on the beach, leave your open-toed shoes at home. If you want to stay casual, a classic, well-cared for pair of sneakers or loafers is the way to go.

Avoid your gym attire. On a third or fourth run-in-the-park date you are welcome to wear sweats and T-shirts, but on a first date it’s absolutely a no-go zone. Your lifestyle may be health and fitness driven, but the last thing you want is the impression that you don’t know how to dress for the respective occasion.

