Tropika’s ginger beer gets cultural signature with Dr Esther Mahlangu’s touch

Tropika’s latest limited-edition flavour is not just about taste; it is about legacy, identity, and the power of South African storytelling, led by the unmistakable hand of Dr Esther Mahlangu.

In a bold shift from its signature fruity profile, Tropika has introduced a ginger beer flavour, a nostalgic, warming taste deeply rooted in local culture.

But it’s the collaboration with Mahlangu that transforms this launch from a simple product extension into a cultural moment.

At 90, Mahlangu remains one of South Africa’s most revered creative forces.

Collective pieces of heritage

Known globally for her striking Ndebele patterns and geometric precision, she has spent over seven decades preserving and evolving a distinctly African artistic language.

Now, that same visual language finds a new canvas, Tropika packaging, turning everyday consumer goods into collectible pieces of heritage.

“Partnering with the legendary Dr Esther Mahlangu for our ginger beer launch is a true honour and a perfect embodiment of what Tropika stands for,” says Miantha Roux, head of beverages at Clover.

“This flavour takes us in a new direction. It’s bold, but still deeply familiar. Dr Mahlangu’s artistry brings a sense of pride, heritage, and storytelling that goes far beyond the pack.

“There’s a real warmth to this launch, not just in the flavour but in what it represents. We hope this new flavour inspires Mzansi to embrace the unexpected, challenge the norm, and proudly celebrate their own individuality, just as Tropika keeps evolving while staying true to its roots and delivering that signature smooth taste we all love.”

Shift in how brands engage with culture

This partnership signals more than brand alignment; it reflects a growing shift in how South African brands are choosing to engage with culture.

Instead of surface-level aesthetics, Tropika leans into authenticity, placing one of the country’s most respected cultural custodians at the centre of its narrative.

The ginger beer flavour itself reinforces this positioning. Long associated with home, warmth, and winter rituals, it carries a familiarity that resonates across generations.

Paired with Mahlangu’s artwork, the product taps into both sensory and visual nostalgia, a blend of taste and tradition.

For Tropika, the move is strategic. As consumer expectations evolve, brands are under pressure to offer more than just products; they must deliver meaning.

By anchoring this launch in Mahlangu’s legacy, Tropika positions itself as not only innovative but culturally aware.

For Mahlangu, the collaboration extends her influence into new, everyday spaces, continuing her lifelong mission of sharing Ndebele culture with the world, this time through supermarket shelves rather than gallery walls.

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