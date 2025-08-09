Tummy tucks are becoming a source of empowerment for women

Once regarded as a luxury reserved for celebrities or whispered about behind closed doors, tummy tucks are rapidly becoming a source of empowerment for South African women, particularly black African women who are reclaiming their bodies, confidence, and stories on their own terms.

Leading the transformation is one of South Africa’s most trusted names in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, Professor Chrysis Sofianos, a surgeon renowned for his advanced body contouring work and natural-looking outcomes.

More about restoring confidence

“Cosmetic surgery is less about vanity and more about feeling at home in your own skin again. It’s often an important investment in self-worth, confidence, and acceptance. And tummy tucks, especially post-pregnancy or after weight loss, are one of the most powerful tools we have in body restoration,” said Sofianos.

A tummy tuck, more formally known as abdominoplasty, is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin and fat from the abdomen while tightening weakened or separated abdominal muscles. The result is a smoother, firmer, and more contoured silhouette that restores not only shape, but often posture and core strength too.

According to Sofianos, there are two primary types of tummy tucks performed in his practice.

Mini tummy tuck: Ideal for patients with minimal skin laxity below the belly button. It requires a smaller incision and offers faster recovery.

Full tummy tuck: Best suited for those with excess skin across the entire abdomen. This is often paired with muscle repair and repositioning of the belly button using a natural technique.

In most cases, surgeons will combine the procedure with targeted liposuction. This sculpts the waist, flanks, and surrounding areas for a balanced, contoured result.

Custom-made for each body type

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all procedure. We tailor each approach to the patient’s anatomy and goals. Whether that includes muscle tightening, skin removal, or lipo-sculpting.”

Tummy tucks are especially popular among:

Women post-pregnancy experiencing abdominal separation (rectus diastasis) or loose skin.

Individuals who have undergone significant weight loss.

People dealing with genetic skin laxity or stubborn abdominal fat.

Those seeking a firmer, more defined waistline after years of diet and fitness with limited visible results.

It’s important to understand that tummy tucks are not weight-loss procedures. They are often the only effective solution for a very specific issue: loose, stretched skin.

No cream, exercise, or diet can tighten severely stretched abdominal skin. When the skin has lost elasticity due to pregnancy, weight changes, or ageing, surgery becomes the only truly definitive option.

Weight loss not always enough

“I see so many women who’ve done everything right. They’ve lost the weight, they’ve trained consistently, and underneath the skin is a beautiful six-pack. But the skin has been stretched beyond its ability to retract. In those cases, a tummy tuck is simply the only way to remove that excess skin and reveal the body they’ve worked so hard for.”

Despite growing awareness, several misconceptions still hold women back from exploring their options. Particularly within African communities.

One of Sofianos’ most high-profile patients is Nozipho Ntshangase, a reality TV star and entrepreneur. She is known for her role on The Mommy Club, and is currently undergoing a mommy makeover with him, which has already included a tailored tummy tuck.

Following the birth of five children and some highly publicised personal upheaval, Nozipho made the decision to prioritise herself.

“After my last three children, I struggled to love my body,” Nozipho shared.

“Despite staying active and living healthily, my confidence took a knock. I finally chose to do the outer and inner work on myself.”

Her openness has sparked an important conversation across South Africa. It is encouraging women, and especially African women, to acknowledge the physical toll of motherhood. And to unapologetically take back control of their bodies.

“Nozipho’s journey is a reminder that we don’t need to justify wanting to feel good in our own skin. She’s helping dismantle outdated ideas that surgery is selfish. Sometimes, self-care looks like rest. Other times, it looks like surgery,” added Sofianos.

