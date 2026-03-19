Turn the interview salary question into your advantage

For many job seekers, few moments in an interview feel as loaded as the salary question. It often arrives with tension, hesitation and a rush of second-guessing.

Some candidates play it safe and undersell themselves, while others take a bold guess without clear justification. But experts say this moment is far more than a simple numbers exchange, it’s a powerful opportunity to elevate your candidacy.

‘Treat it as a strategic moment’

Advaita Naidoo, Africa Managing Director at Jack Hammer, says candidates should rethink how they approach salary discussions altogether.

“The salary question isn’t a side issue or a tick-box exercise,” she explains. “It’s one of the most revealing parts of the interview, giving employers insight into your confidence, commercial awareness, self-worth, and readiness to contribute real value.”

Rather than treating it as a trap to avoid, Naidoo encourages candidates to treat it as a strategic moment, one that deserves just as much preparation as any technical or behavioural question.

Do your homework

Naidoo emphasises that guesswork has no place in a salary conversation. Candidates should do their homework by researching industry benchmarks, evaluating their experience against the role, and understand where they realistically sit in the marketplace.

With the rise of AI-driven tools and accessible salary surveys, candidates now have more data than ever at their fingertips. Even when exact figures are unclear, a well-informed estimate backed by logic and context can make a strong impression.

“The difference between a strong and weak response is clear,” she says. “Hesitation or undervaluing yourself can signal poor preparation, while an inflated figure without reasoning may seem unrealistic. A calm, evidence-based answer positions you as thoughtful and credible.”

‘Avoid overly aggressive negotiation tactics’

While confidence is key, Naidoo cautions against overly aggressive negotiation tactics. Pushing too hard on salary can create unintended consequences.

“If an employer feels they are overpaying from the outset, it shifts expectations,” she notes. “You may find yourself under pressure to constantly prove your worth.”

Instead, the goal should be to strike a balance, demonstrating self-assurance without appearing inflexible or disconnected from market realities.

Salary negotiation tips

To navigate this crucial moment effectively, Naidoo suggests treating the discussion as a professional, business-minded exchange rather than a personal demand.

Candidates should:

Frame expectations as a reasoned business case

Base figures on market data, not emotion

Offer a realistic salary range instead of a rigid number

Highlight the unique value they bring to the role

Acknowledge any gaps and explain how their strengths compensate

Keep the tone collaborative, focused on mutual value

Stay composed and concise, letting evidence lead

Link salary expectations directly to the impact they will deliver

High-value contributors

Ultimately, the candidates who stand out are those who handle the salary question with clarity and confidence. They demonstrate not only an understanding of their worth but also of the broader market and business context.

“When candidates justify their expectations with evidence and context, they reinforce their credibility. They position themselves as high-value contributors, and that makes them far more memorable than those who simply throw out a number.”

In a competitive job market, it’s often these nuanced moments that make all the difference. And when approached strategically, the salary question can shift from being a source of anxiety to one of your strongest selling points.

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