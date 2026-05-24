Lifestyle

Tutu documentary reminds audiences of the life of the ‘Arch’

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
[UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Chairman of The Elders during the press conference, July 18 2007 to announce the formation of The Elders, a group of leaders that will contribute their integrity, independent leadership and wisdom to help tackle some of the worlds toughest problems.

The life and times of Desmond Mpilo Tutu are captured in a powerful new documentary meant to draw attention to the legacy of the man who was affectionately known as the “Arch” to new generations – and to capture his many layers, from his candour and moral courage to his infectious laugh and larger-than-life personality.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • A new documentary highlights the life and legacy of Desmond Mpilo Tutu, affectionately known as “the Arch.”
  • The film aims to introduce Tutu’s story to new generations.
  • It captures his multifaceted personality, including his candour, moral courage, infectious laugh, and larger-than-life character.
  • The documentary seeks to draw attention to Tutu’s enduring impact.
  • Full story accessible via the e-edition of Sunday World.
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments