Tutu documentary reminds audiences of the life of the ‘Arch’

The life and times of Desmond Mpilo Tutu are captured in a powerful new documentary meant to draw attention to the legacy of the man who was affectionately known as the “Arch” to new generations – and to capture his many layers, from his candour and moral courage to his infectious laugh and larger-than-life personality.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper