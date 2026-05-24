Tutu documentary reminds audiences of the life of the ‘Arch’

The life and times of Desmond Mpilo Tutu are captured in a powerful new documentary meant to draw attention to the legacy of the man who was affectionately known as the “Arch” to new generations – and to capture his many layers, from his candour and moral courage to his infectious laugh and larger-than-life personality.
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- A new documentary highlights the life and legacy of Desmond Mpilo Tutu, affectionately known as “the Arch.”
- The film aims to introduce Tutu’s story to new generations.
- It captures his multifaceted personality, including his candour, moral courage, infectious laugh, and larger-than-life character.
- The documentary seeks to draw attention to Tutu’s enduring impact.
- Full story accessible via the e-edition of Sunday World.