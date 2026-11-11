Tyson Ngubeni takes on giant rubber band challenge in bid for world record

South African comedian and actor Tyson Ngubeni is stepping into an unusual role as the face of Chicken Licken’s latest Guinness World Records challenge, rallying the public to help build what could become the world’s largest rubber band ball.

Known for his comedy, acting and voice work, Ngubeni has embraced his alter ego, the Rubber Band Man, in a campaign that is turning an everyday object into an ambitious national project.

The challenge is to surpass the existing Guinness World Records benchmark of 5 251.69kg, with South Africans being encouraged to donate rubber bands to help build the giant ball ahead of an attempt scheduled for December.

For Ngubeni, the unusual nature of the campaign was precisely what made it appealing.

“When Chicken Licken first approached me about becoming the Rubber Band Man, my immediate reaction was only Chicken Licken could come up with something like this!” he said.

He said the idea of transforming something as ordinary as a rubber band into a world-record attempt was both unexpected and exciting. But what started as a relatively small project has quickly grown into something that requires considerably more space, machinery and manpower.

Ngubeni revealed that the rubber band ball eventually became too heavy to lift and too large to accommodate at his home, forcing the team to move operations to a factory.

“We moved into a factory and built two machines to help get the ball rolling, quite literally. Now it’s about keeping that momentum going as we work towards breaking the Guinness World Record,” he said.

Importance of public participation

With more than 5,251kg to beat, every contribution counts, even if it is only a handful of rubber bands. Ngubeni said the campaign had reminded him of South Africans’ ability to unite behind unusual but meaningful initiatives.

“People aren’t just donating rubber bands; they’re contributing to a national story,” he said.

He believes the humble Chicken Licken rubber band has become a powerful symbol because of its familiarity in everyday South African life.

“Almost every South African has come across a Chicken Licken rubber band at some point. It’s a small object, but it carries familiarity, memories and a shared cultural connection,” he said.

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For the entertainer, humour has also played an important role in making the campaign accessible to the public.He believes laughter creates connections, breaks down barriers and encourages people to participate in experiences they might otherwise overlook.

A memorable moment

Ngubeni recalled meeting a man who showed him the rubber bands he was using to hold up his socks before jokingly asking whether he should hand them over as a donation.

Another person arrived with a small handful of rubber bands, proudly declaring that although it was not much, it was their contribution to history.

For Ngubeni, these encounters capture the spirit of the campaign: ordinary people finding ways to become part of something extraordinary.

The experience has also reinforced his belief that ambitious achievements are rarely the work of one individual.

While he is the public face of the initiative, he acknowledged the work of Chicken Licken, its agency partners and thousands of South Africans who are contributing to the project.

Beyond the possibility of securing a Guinness World Records title, Ngubeni hopes the campaign will leave a lasting impression of what collective effort can achieve.

“Success would be seeing South Africans embrace the campaign and feel proud to have been part of it. If we can inspire people, create positive conversations and demonstrate the power of collective effort, then we’ve already achieved something meaningful,” he said.

The December weigh-in will be a defining moment, particularly as the team looks to take a distinctly South African campaign onto the international stage. Asked what would be going through his mind if the ball came close to breaking the record, Ngubeni was clear about his priorities.

“Firstly, breaking the record. And again, a South African brand taking on the global stage with a typical South African sense of fun,” he said.

The opportunity has also given him room to explore his ambitions beyond performing. Ngubeni said working with Chicken Licken has consistently opened doors to further opportunities, while the experience has contributed to his development as a creative. He hopes to grow into a producer and says he remains curious, constantly learning and asking questions.

For now, however, his attention is firmly on the giant rubber band ball and the December record attempt. “South Africans always play to win, and that’s what we’re working towards,” he said.

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