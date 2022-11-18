Ukhozi FM launches Zulu-inspired shoes to connect with listeners

Ukhozi FM, to further connect with its listeners, launched Ushuni WoKhozi FM – exclusive merchandise.

The first item under the brand is traditional Zulu shoes, imbadada, reinterpreted for a contemporary consumer with modern styling and materials.

The shoes are made from locally sourced materials such as synthetic leather, synthetic rubber, and non-footwear industrial materials such as upholstery off-cuts and metal trims, which are repurposed into modern products.

Sbongi Ngcobo the Business Manager at Ukhozi FM said they are always looking forward to new ways to connect with their listeners and stay top of mind. The goal is not just to make a shoe, but to use the shoe as a medium of expression that everyone can relate to.

“We are so excited to launch this brand which has been in the pipeline since 2018. Ukhozi FM is so fortunate to have listeners and followers that are not only loyal but also take pride in the brand. It is only fitting to make the brand available to them to wear daily for any occasion. We are so pleased to be able to distribute our shoes through a trusted brand like JAM Clothing,” said Ngcobo.

Ushuni WoKhozi FM will be available in all KZN JAM stores, with a nationwide rollout on the cards for 2023.

