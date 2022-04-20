‘Unklipped” back to entertain with Tats Nkonzo as host

Unklipped, which provided much distraction during hard lockdown in 2019 and 2020, has returned for a third season this month.

The series, a branchild of Klipdrift, is hosted by comedian, singer and TV personality, Tats Nkonzo and is available on YouTube.

It takes place in a barbershop style setting where friends come together to not only indulge in sharp cuts but also fresh cocktails and unscripted conversations.

Season 1 of Unklipped saw some of Mzansi’s best comedians, creatives, and sportsmen, including Goliath and Goliath, the Gwijo Squad and Bokke Gcobani Bobo and Conrad Jantjes and more being featured.

Currenly live is the episode of MFR Souls and Skwatta Kamp speaking candidly about Amapiano x Amapioneers.

The series will also feature comedic icons Marc Lottering and Skumba Hlope, Bafana legends Mark Williams, Andre Arendse and the legendary Helman Mkhalele, Mzanzi fashionistas, Thesis lifestyle founders Galebowe Mahlatsi and Wandile Zondo, Lesedi Mothoagae and Laduma Ngxokolo as well SA’s leading ladies in sports broadcasting Mpho Letsholonyane, Motshidisi Mohono and Lebo Motsoeli.

(1634) Klipdrift Unklipped S3: Amapiano x Amapioneers – Tumelo Mabe, Tumelo Nedondwe, Shugasmakx & Slikour – YouTube

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author