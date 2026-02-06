Valentine’s Day: Love takes a back seat in SA’s big cities as they Google best exit plan

As South Africans prepare for roses, dinner reservations and carefully curated Instagram posts this Valentine’s Day, a quieter, more uncomfortable trend is playing out behind the scenes. Couples are not just searching for gifts, they are searching for exits.

New analysis by online review experts at PlayCasino.com reveals a spike in Google searches linked to relationship distress. These include phrases such as divorce lawyer, couples therapy and how to save your marriage.

The data, measured monthly and adjusted per capita across major metros, suggests that for many couples, 14 February is less about romance and more about reckoning.

Johannesburg leads the heartbreak pack

And leading the heartbreak leader board is Johannesburg. Johannesburg emerged as the city where relationships appear to be under the most strain. It has an estimated 7, 900 searches per month linked to relationship red flags. This translates to 165 searches per 100, 000 residents. And it is based on a 2022 population of just over 4.8 million.

The bulk of those searches are for divorce lawyer (around 5, 300 a month). This is followed by couples therapy (1, 900) and how to save your marriage (700).

“Valentine’s Day doesn’t create problems, it exposes them,” a PlayCasino spokesperson said. “When expectations are high and real life is heavy, people don’t always talk first. They search first.”

Cape Town was ranked second, clocking an estimated 7, 300 breakup-related searches per month. Or 153 per 100, 000 residents. Here too, divorce lawyer dominated, accounting for roughly 4, 900 searches. Couples therapy and marriage-saving queries were trailing behind.

Durban (eThekwini) was not far off, with 6, 200 monthly searches or 146 per 100, 000 residents. This points to a similar pattern of strain beneath the coastal calm.

Divorce lawyer most Googled info

Pretoria (City of Tshwane) and Ekurhuleni rounded out the top five, each logging over 5, 000 searches a month tied to relationship breakdowns.

Across every metro analysed, one search term stood out as the most telling, divorce lawyer.

“Searching for couples therapy can still be a sign of hope. It usually means people want a fix. But when ‘divorce lawyer’ dominates the demand, it suggests couples aren’t just worried, they are weighing up next steps.”

In other words, by the time legal advice enters the chat, the relationship is often already in the danger zone.

According to PlayCasino’s experts, the trend mirrors the emotional climate many South Africans are navigating daily: rising living costs, long work hours, mental fatigue and shrinking quality time.

Big city demands put strain on relationships

In the big cities, relationships can slowly shift from connection to coordination, managing schedules, bills and responsibilities until intimacy becomes an afterthought. Valentine’s Day then arrives as an annual mirror, forcing couples to confront what’s missing.

“As soon as one partner feels like they’re doing life alone, the searches start,” the spokesperson added. “And once someone is Googling legal advice, the emotional distance is usually already there.”

This Valentine’s Day, while restaurants fill up and red roses sell out, the data suggests another reality: for many couples, love isn’t being celebrated, it’s being questioned.

