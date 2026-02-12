Valentine’s Day: SA consumers not cancelling romance, they’re improving it

Valentine’s Day in South Africa is not just a romantic tradition, it’s a relationship moment loaded with expectation.

According to Kagiso Tshepe, Chief Creative Officer at FCB Africa, the day carries a unique kind of pressure that sets it apart from other celebrations.

“South Africans treat Valentine’s Day less like a big calendar event and more like a relationship flex moment,” he explains. “It’s intimate, it’s personal, and it’s tied to real ‘don’t mess this up’ energy.”

Value-conscious consumers shop with their heart

Unlike birthdays or festive holidays, Valentine’s Day feels like a direct reflection of how well you know and value your partner. That pressure shapes how consumers shop.

“You’ll see a split. Some people go full classic romance, roses and chocolates. Others choose smaller but loaded gestures that say, ‘I actually know you’.”

In a strained economic climate, one might expect romance to take a back seat. But Tshepe argues the opposite.

“It’s more redefining than retreating,” he says. “Consumers are still value-conscious, but they’re not cancelling romance, they’re improving it.”

Instead of extravagant spending, shoppers are focusing on meaningful choices. A bouquet that feels considered, a message that lands emotionally and delivery that removes stress.

Romance, in 2026, is less about excess and more about intention. When it comes to choosing a Valentine’s gift, Tshepe is clear: emotional value outweighs price. As long as the price feels right for the moment.

Paying for item’s essence, not just item

“In gifting, people don’t pay for an item. They pay for what it means: reassurance, apology, appreciation, pride,” he explains.

That shift from transactional to transformational thinking is reshaping how brands position themselves during high-stakes moments like Valentine’s Day.

The goal is not just to sell a product, but to help the sender feel like a hero and for the recipient to feel genuinely seen.

Valentine’s Day also reveals two distinct shopper mindsets. Planners curate the moment weeks in advance. Last-minute shoppers, however, are driven by urgency.

“Planners shop to perfect the moment. Last-minute shoppers shop to prevent consequences.”

For the latter, decision drivers are simple: speed, certainty and reassurance that the gift will still feel thoughtful. That explains why online spikes typically happen in the final run-up to February 14.

Tone matters here. Brands that shame procrastinators risk losing them. Brands that assist and even rescue, win loyalty.

The smartphone has quietly become one of the most important tools in modern romance.

“Mobile has turned Valentine’s into a snackable mission: browse at lunch, buy in two minutes, deliver anywhere.”

By removing friction, mobile shopping increases follow-through. With online spending continuing to grow during Valentine’s week, the phone has officially become part of the romance pipeline.

Flowers and chocolates remain dominant, not because consumers lack imagination, but because tradition offers reassurance.

Shunning generic messaging

“Traditional is still the hero because it’s reliable and comfortable for the giver.”

But there’s a shift toward personalisation. Generic message cards no longer cut it. Add-ons and details that reflect the recipient’s personality are increasingly important.

Consumers want the comfort of classic gifts, with the depth of personal meaning. For brands, Valentine’s Day can be tempting as a single big sales moment. Tshepe warns against that approach.

“If you only speak once a year, you sound like a pop-up shop wearing a ‘trust me’ sign,” he says.

Trust is built through repeated proof, reliability, quality and care demonstrated throughout the year. When a high-pressure occasion arrives, consumers need to already believe you will deliver.

Long-term ambition should be to become the go-to brand for human connection, not just the place people panic-buy roses.

Promotions may attract attention, but they don’t build emotional loyalty.

Relevance, confidence and the story’s essence

According to Tshepe, three factors truly keep consumers engaged:

Relevance: Curated options that reflect different relationship stages, from new love to long-term commitment.

Confidence: Clear delivery promises and visible quality cues.

Story: Positioning the gift as a meaningful moment rather than a product.

“Added value helps, but confidence closes.”

Looking ahead, Tshepe believes brands that will dominate Valentine’s Day in South Africa are those that act like relationship partners, not retailers.

They must reduce anxiety through reminder tools and easy “help me choose” flows.

They must personalise the message, not just the product. And they must extend small acts of care beyond February 14, keeping emotional relevance alive year-round.

“The play, is to move consumers from obligation gifting to habitual, intentional generosity.”

