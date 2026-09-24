WATCH | Thousands light up grills for World’s Biggest Braai this Heritage Day

Thousands gathered around the flames as South Africans turned the nation’s favourite pastime into a celebration of culture, food and togetherness at Loftus Versfeld stadium.

For a few hours on Heritage Day, the Pretoria stadium became a giant outdoor kitchen, bringing South Africans from different backgrounds together around one of the country’s most beloved traditions, the braai.

The gathering was also an ambitious attempt to claim the Guinness World Records title for the most people braaiing simultaneously.

The official record, held by Ishigaki City in Japan, stands at 2,220 people. It was achieved on November 18, 2023.

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On Thursday, organisers counted 2,412 participants in the braai area at Loftus, putting the South African turnout above the Japanese record. However, Guinness World Records did not certify the attempt because participants were required to remain at their designated braai stations for the full official braai period.

Around the fire, differences fade

Braai Master Manny Jardim said Heritage Day offered a reminder that South Africans may come from different cultures and backgrounds, but food has a remarkable way of bringing people together.

“We are all here today for braai. South Africans are known for their food and culture. Braai has become our heritage,” he said.

Jardim said the atmosphere around the fires represented something bigger than a world record.

“Despite our differences as a people, we are united here. There’s so much love and respect because we are serving each other.”

And while the Guinness title ultimately remained out of reach, Jardim said the experience itself was worth celebrating.

“Perhaps we didn’t beat the current Guinness record, but we are happy,” he said.

First taste of Heritage Day

For Nune Mandala, the event was her first experience of the massive Heritage Day braai and she was already looking forward to returning.

“I came with a group of friends and I enjoyed myself. I hope we have broken the Guinness record as the biggest braai in the world,” she said.

“Next time, if this is happening, I will come because I loved this experience. It was amazing.”

Her excitement captured the mood of the day, people had come for the record, but stayed for the atmosphere, the food, the music and the chance to celebrate with fellow South Africans.

Braai stations set

Dressed for heritage, hungry for a braai

Additionally, Matlhamela Sebabi from Limpopo said Heritage Day was about proudly celebrating where she comes from while enjoying the simple pleasures of good food and family.

“I came here all dressed up to celebrate our heritage, eat meat while I enjoy the music,” she said.

“For me, heritage means spending time with family, thophi (traditional porridge) and dinawa (beans). This experience was cool. I’m glad I came.”

Although the Loftus attempt did not receive official Guinness certification, the turnout demonstrated the enduring popularity of the braai as a cultural gathering point.

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