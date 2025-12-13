What South Africans need to know before hitting the road

Summer holidays are all about long road trips, quality time with family and the bliss of switching off from everyday stress. But while many South Africans are eagerly counting down to their much-needed break, few take a moment to consider how their festive season habits could impact their insurance cover.

Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance, says the relaxed holiday mood often leads to small lapses in judgment that may result in big consequences.

“People are more relaxed over the holidays, which is entirely the point,” he explains.

Safety precautions, insurance

“But this also means they sometimes take risks or forget important details that affect their insurance cover.”

Before you set your out-of-office email and hit the highway, here’s what you need to keep in mind:

Handing your car keys to a friend or relative may seem harmless, but it can complicate things if there’s an accident. Van Vuuren warns that your policy is based on the regular driver you’ve declared.

“If someone else drives your car, especially an under-25 driver, it could affect your claim or the excess you pay. And if the person doesn’t have a valid driver’s license, your insurer can reject the claim completely.”

Most insurers specify how long a house can stand unoccupied before your cover changes. So, if you’re taking an extended break, check your policy to avoid surprises.

Also tick off the basics. Lock up properly, test the alarm. Let a trustworthy person check in on your home, and secure valuables. High-value items like solar panels, gate motors and gas bottles continue to top thieves’ lists, so take extra precautions.

The open road is part of South Africa’s festive DNA. But skipping basic car checks could cost you more than a breakdown.

“If poor maintenance contributes to an accident, your claim could be partially or completely rejected,” says Van Vuuren.

Make sure your tyres have enough tread, the brakes and lights work and windscreen wipers are intact. Chips must be repaired, and fluids need to be topped up.

Admin with all the do’s and don’ts

Holiday excitement often pushes admin to the bottom of the to-do list. But understanding your policy can spare you from unnecessary drama.

“Many people assume they automatically get a rental car, towing, roadside assistance or emergency medical transport after an accident,” says Van Vuuren.

“But not all policies include these benefits. And even when they do, there may be specific procedures to follow.”

He advises contacting your insurer before travelling. This is to ensure your car, home and belongings are all correctly covered.

Apart from being illegal and dangerous, driving under the influence can put your insurance at risk. If your blood alcohol level is over the legal limit, insurers are unlikely to pay your claim. The same applies if you’re caught speeding excessively or driving recklessly.

The festive season should be about freedom and relaxation, not frustrating claim disputes. A bit of planning before you go can make the difference between a smooth getaway and a holiday nightmare.

“Peace of mind isn’t something you pack. It’s something you prepare for,” Van Vuuren says. “When your planning and insurance are in order, the only thing you need to worry about is packing the sunscreen.”

