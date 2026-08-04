Why body care is becoming the next big beauty trend

The days of simply applying body lotion after a shower may soon be behind us. As skincare becomes more ingredient-focused, consumers are beginning to give the skin on their bodies the same attention they’ve long reserved for their faces.

Recognising this shift, NIVEA has introduced its new Extra Bright Body Serum, encouraging consumers to adopt a layered body care routine that combines a serum with body lotion for healthier-looking, radiant skin. The launch reflects a growing beauty trend that places greater emphasis on active ingredients and intentional skincare habits.

According to Sne Njapha, Precision Influencer and PR Manager at Beiersdorf South Africa, South Africans are becoming increasingly knowledgeable about skincare and want products that deliver targeted benefits without making their routines more complicated.

“The way consumers approach skincare has changed dramatically over the past few years. We’re now seeing that same behaviour extend into body care,” she told Sunday World.

Shift in beauty perception

Njapha said the conversation around skincare is also shifting away from changing one’s complexion and towards caring for the skin people already have.

“There has been a significant shift in how beauty is perceived. We wanted the conversation to start with the skin you have and celebrate caring for it, rather than suggesting anyone needs to change their natural skin tone,” she said.

Actress Lerato Nxumalo believes skincare is less about chasing perfection and more about creating moments of self-care.

“I believe healthy skin starts with taking care of it every single day. Body care is also a form of self-care. It’s a few minutes where I get to slow down and look after myself,” she said.

She added that looking after her skin has strengthened her confidence over the years.

“It’s never been about having perfect skin. Taking care of my skin has boosted my confidence, especially as a dark-skinned young woman. When I take the time to look after myself, I naturally feel more confident, whether I’m going to work or leaving the house without makeup,” she said.

Confidence vs perfection

Fellow campaign ambassador Ntando Rambani shares a similar outlook, saying self-care doesn’t have to be elaborate to make a difference.

“For me, self-care isn’t bubble baths every day because, let’s be honest, mom life doesn’t allow that. It’s in the small, intentional things – drinking water, getting enough sleep, protecting my peace and giving myself grace,” she said.

Rambani believes healthy, radiant skin is ultimately about confidence rather than perfection.

“It’s skin that’s cared for, nourished and protected, not perfect, just healthy. Radiance also comes from the inside. When you’re at peace, when you’re drinking water, when you’re smiling, it shows,” she said.

She hopes women and young girls walk away with a renewed appreciation for their natural beauty.

“I want every young girl who sees this to know: your natural skin is worthy. Your natural hair is worthy. You are worthy with or without makeup, with or without filters. Let’s celebrate our true being,” Rambani said.

As beauty routines continue to evolve, body care is following the same path as facial skincare, with consumers paying closer attention to ingredients, consistency and overall skin health.

Read More: The truth about clearing out clogged pores

Subscribe To Our Newsletter