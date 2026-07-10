Why collagen treatments don’t deliver overnight miracles and why that’s actually a good thing

If you have booked a collagen-boosting treatment expecting to wake up looking years younger by the weekend, you may need to adjust your expectations.

Unlike makeup or cosmetic procedures that offer immediate changes, many of today’s most popular skin rejuvenation treatments work slowly, encouraging your skin to repair and strengthen itself over time.

Collagen production declines with age

According to aesthetic medicine specialist Dr Alek Nikolic, collagen is the protein responsible for keeping skin firm, smooth and youthful. As we age, however, the body’s natural collagen production declines, leading to fine lines, sagging skin, crepey texture and a loss of elasticity.

“Collagen is part of the skin’s internal scaffolding,” said Nikolic. “As we age, that scaffolding becomes weaker and less organised, which contributes to laxity, fine lines, crepiness and an overall decline in skin quality.”

Rather than injecting collagen directly into the skin, many aesthetic treatments stimulate the body’s natural healing response, encouraging it to produce fresh collagen and elastin.

This process, known as collagen remodelling, begins when the skin receives a carefully controlled stimulus through treatments such as microneedling, injectable skin boosters or collagen biostimulators.

“The treatment creates the signal, but the improvement depends on how the skin responds and rebuilds over time,” explains Nikolic. “That’s why chasing instant results often leads to disappointment.”

While some patients may notice healthier-looking, more hydrated skin shortly after treatment, the real transformation happens beneath the surface over several weeks or even months as new collagen develops and matures.

Not all collagen-stimulating treatments work in the same way.

Microneedling creates tiny controlled injuries in the skin using fine needles, prompting the body’s natural repair process. It is often recommended to improve skin texture, enlarged pores and the appearance of acne scars.

Profhilo, a hyaluronic acid injectable, focuses on boosting hydration while stimulating the skin’s own regenerative processes, helping improve elasticity and skin quality.

Collagen biostimulators, meanwhile, provide structural support while encouraging the body to gradually produce more collagen, making them suitable for selected patients experiencing volume loss and skin laxity.

‘No single treatment suits everyone’

Nikolic says there is no single treatment that suits everyone.

“Collagen remodelling is not a one-size-fits-all process. A younger patient with early texture changes may need a very different approach from someone experiencing skin laxity or facial volume changes.”

He says factors such as age, skin condition, lifestyle, medical history, recovery time and budget all influence which treatment is most appropriate.

For anyone considering aesthetic procedures, understanding how collagen remodelling works can help set realistic expectations. The goal isn’t an overnight makeover but healthier, stronger skin that improves naturally over time.

As Nikolic puts it: “Natural-looking rejuvenation means understanding what is happening beneath the skin, and guiding it to function better over time.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content