Why fermented foods are making a comeback in South Africa

Long before refrigerators became a kitchen essential, fermentation was one way communities preserved food and passed culinary traditions from one generation to the next.

Today, that age-old practice is finding a new audience, with fermented foods such as kombucha and other probiotic-rich products increasingly appearing on modern tables.

More than a contemporary food trend

For Chef Ayanda Seseli, fermentation is more than a contemporary food trend. It is part of a much older relationship between food, preservation and culture.

Speaking during South African Tourism’s ‘Heritage You Can Taste’ session at The Great Debate in Pretoria on Wednesday, Seseli shared how her own journey with fermented foods began about a decade ago.

Seseli said her interest in fermented foods started after her son was diagnosed with acute ADHD. As she navigated different approaches to supporting him, an occupational therapist introduced her to the GAPS diet, which places an emphasis on gut health and fermented foods.

“I was willing to try anything,” Seseli said.

She began incorporating fermented foods into her family’s diet and said her son subsequently went without medication for several years.

Seseli’s experience is her personal account and should not be interpreted as evidence that fermented foods can treat or prevent ADHD.

Her experience, however, introduced her to a wider world of fermentation and the relationship between food and the microorganisms that live in and on our bodies.

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Seseli explained that the human body contains millions of bacteria, including bacteria that can be beneficial as well as those that can potentially cause harm.

“Both good bacteria and bad bacteria belong together,” she said.

Her tasting session encouraged guests to think differently about food and the role that fermentation has played in traditional diets.

She introduced guests to kombucha and other fermented products, encouraging those unfamiliar with fermented foods to start with small amounts while becoming accustomed to their flavours.

Kombucha, in particular, has become a familiar product for many consumers looking for alternatives to conventional soft drinks, while fermentation itself remains deeply rooted in food traditions across different cultures.

Before refrigeration, there was fermentation

For Seseli, one of the most important parts of the conversation is remembering why fermentation existed in the first place.

“For thousands and thousands of years, this is how we preserved our food,” she said.

Before modern refrigeration, fermentation provided communities with a way of extending the life of food while creating distinctive flavours and textures.

The practice is also reflected in food traditions across Africa and elsewhere in the world, where fermented milk, grains, vegetables and beverages have long formed part of everyday diets.

Seseli believes reconnecting with these practices can help people appreciate the cultural knowledge contained in the food they eat. The resurgence of fermented foods has also created an interesting intersection between traditional knowledge and contemporary wellness culture.

Foods once valued primarily for preservation are now being discussed in conversations around gut health and wellbeing.

Seseli encouraged guests at the tasting to become familiar with different fermented products rather than being put off by their naturally sour or unusual flavours.

She also highlighted the importance of understanding the foods we consume rather than simply following the latest wellness trend.

Her message fits into a broader conversation about how South Africa’s food heritage can become part of the country’s tourism offering.

Food can introduce visitors to a community, its history and its traditions without requiring them to visit a conventional tourist attraction.

A taste of heritage

The fermentation tasting formed part of South African Tourism’s “Heritage You Can Taste” segment at the Great Debate, which explored the connection between food, culture, heritage and travel.

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For Seseli, fermentation offers a reminder that some of the most interesting food experiences do not necessarily come from expensive or highly produced culinary destinations.

They can be found in traditional knowledge, local ingredients and techniques that have been passed down over generations.

As wellness-conscious consumers rediscover fermented foods, the challenge is to ensure that the trend does not separate these foods from the cultural traditions that gave rise to them.

Because long before fermentation became a wellness buzzword, it was simply part of how communities ate, preserved food and shared their heritage.

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