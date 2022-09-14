Why it is always not advisable to date in the workplace

Springboks player Elton Jantjies’ alleged affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee led to them being sent back to the country from Argentina. Although it is not against national team rules, the pair had to return home to face the music with their families.

This high-profile alleged affair has since triggered a debate around romantic relationships in the workplace. Although some people engage in relationships and go on to tie the knot, it is still largely frowned upon to engage in such in the workplace.

In many companies, romantic relationships are forbidden due to a number of factors including conflict and legal repercussions that may arise from the affair. A relationship between an employee in a supervisory role and someone they directly manages presents the biggest potential conflict.

A study by the Society for Human Resource Management shows that even though more workers worked remote at the peak of Covid-19, the number of workplace romances increased during the pandemic.

Speaking to Sunday World, Divhi Nemudzivhadi, Fedentia human resources executive, said: “Dating in the workplace is not something that should be encouraged, because you cannot be objective if you are romantically involved in the workplace.

“Whether they break up or not it will affect work, because when couples break up, there is tension and everyone can feel that tension.”

Nemudzivhadi added that most companies do not encourage relations in the workplace, but noted that it is a difficult thing to stop.

“You cannot implement in the [company] policy that people cannot have relations in the workplace, which is why it is advisable that people disclose their relationship to human resources.

There are a number of potential risks for employers regarding workplace romantic relationships:

Sexual harassment claims

Sexual harassment claims often arise out of office romances between supervisors and subordinates. Employees may claim they were targeted and treated unfairly after the relationship ended, especially if the employee was fired or passed over for promotion.

Retaliation

Employees may claim that they were retaliated against for reporting unwelcome romantic advances or other harassing conduct if an employee faces negative treatment after complaining.

Favoritism

Relationships between supervisors and subordinates may lead to claims of sexual favoritism. Participants in a romantic relationship may believe that they are receiving special treatment due to their romantic relationship, and that romantic involvement is a condition of employment.

