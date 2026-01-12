Why matric results week is so stressful for families

As the release of the 2025 Grade 12 results approaches, anxiety is building in households across South Africa, with pupils and parents bracing themselves for one of the most emotionally demanding moments of the school year.

University of Pretoria clinical psychologist Sibongile Sibanyoni told Sunday World this week that the stress surrounding matric results is largely driven by uncertainty and the weight attached to this milestone.

“The completion of Grade 12 represents a major turning point in a young person’s life,” Sibanyoni explains.

“Not knowing what the future holds after this point can create significant anxiety for both learners and their families.”

For many matriculants, results week feels like a defining moment. Against the backdrop of high youth unemployment, academic performance is often seen as the key to unlocking future opportunities.

“In the South African context, matric results are frequently viewed as a passport to further education, training or employment. This perception places enormous pressure on learners, who may feel that their entire future depends on a single set of results.”

She notes that anxiety is often fuelled by both internal and external expectations.

“Learners are dealing with their own dreams and aspirations, but they are also navigating expectations from parents, relatives and peers. The fear of disappointing oneself or others can significantly heighten stress levels during this period.”

In the days leading up to the release of matric results, Sibanyoni encourages pupils to adopt strategies that help manage fear and overthinking.

“Mindfulness techniques, particularly controlled breathing, can be very effective,” she says. “Breathing in for four seconds and breathing out for four seconds helps learners remain grounded in the present moment rather than worrying about outcomes that are still unknown.”

She also recommends grounding techniques that engage the five senses. “By focusing on what they can see, touch, hear, smell or taste, learners are able to regain a sense of calm.”

Parents, Sibanyoni cautions, need to be especially mindful of their language and behaviour during this emotionally charged time. “Parents should avoid making threats or statements that increase pressure, such as suggesting financial support will be withdrawn if a child does not pass.

“This kind of language amplifies fear rather than providing motivation.”

She also warns against comparisons. “Comparing a child to others can undermine their self-esteem and make them feel inadequate at a time when they need reassurance.”

Instead, parents are encouraged to focus on emotional support. “Checking in with your child, listening without judgement and expressing belief in their effort can be reassuring.

“It is important for learners to know that their worth is not defined by their results.”

When results are released, she advises pupils to approach the moment with self-compassion.

“The healthiest mindset is to accept the results without harsh self-judgement. Matric results are not the end of the road. They are one step in a much longer journey and can offer valuable guidance on future choices.”

She adds that the first few hours after results are known are particularly important for parents. “Acknowledge the effort your child has put in and recognise this milestone. Once emotions have settled, families can then have calm, realistic conversations about next steps.

“The public celebration of results can be overwhelming. Stepping away from social media allows learners to protect their self-esteem,” she says.

Ultimately, Sibanyoni emphasises that academic results should never define a person’s value or potential.

“Education is a journey filled with challenges, learning curves and second chances.

“What matters most is perseverance, resilience and recognising that results do not define your worth.”

