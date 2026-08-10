Why more men are embracing aesthetic treatments

Gone are the days when cosmetic procedures were viewed as the preserve of women. Across the globe, more men are investing in their appearance, seeking treatments that help them look refreshed, maintain facial definition, or achieve better facial balance. Yet rather than talking openly about cosmetic surgery, many are adopting a different vocabulary, using terms such as “maintenance”, “Brotox” and the increasingly popular phrase “facial harmonisation”.

According to Professor Chrysis Sofianos, a triple board-certified plastic surgeon and Academic Head of the Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of the Witwatersrand, the shift in language reflects a broader change in attitudes towards aesthetic medicine among men.

“‘Harmonisation’ has been part of aesthetic medicine for years,” says Sofianos. “What’s changed is where we hear it. Language that once stayed inside consulting rooms now appears in headlines, on social media and in everyday conversation. That tells us something about how male patients are becoming more comfortable talking about aesthetic medicine.”

A new conversation about appearance

The growing interest in male aesthetics recently drew attention following reports about Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior’s altered appearance after the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup. Online discussions described the changes as “chin harmonisation” or profile balancing, bringing a term once reserved for medical consultations into mainstream conversation.

For Sofianos, however, the terminology matters less than understanding the individual behind it.

Many men do not arrive at consultations requesting a specific procedure. Instead, they express broader goals, such as wanting to look less tired, sharpen their jawline, restore facial definition or simply maintain their appearance as they age.

“The role of the practitioner is to understand that goal, assess the underlying anatomy, explain the available options and recommend the treatment most appropriate for that individual,” he says.

Beyond Brotox: the range of options

While the term “Brotox” has become a popular shorthand for botulinum toxin treatments among men, aesthetic medicine encompasses a far wider range of procedures.

Some patients opt for non-surgical interventions such as fillers and biostimulators, while others may consider rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) or gynaecomastia correction, commonly known as male breast reduction surgery.

The trend is reflected in global data. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery’s latest Global Survey found that men accounted for 16.1% of all surgical cosmetic procedures performed worldwide in 2024, up from 14.3% the previous year. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has also documented the rise of Brotox as male interest in aesthetic treatments continues to grow.

Why the jawline matters

Although women in the public eye have become increasingly open about cosmetic procedures, men often approach the subject more discreetly.

“Men have largely had the opposite experience,” says Sofianos. “They can ask for a fresher appearance, to look less tired, or to have a stronger jawline without ever referring to the procedure itself.”

Among the most frequently discussed areas during consultations are the chin and jawline. Research into facial perception suggests that people form impressions about qualities such as confidence, leadership and social dominance within seconds of seeing a face. As a result, the lower face often plays a significant role in how men assess their appearance.

“For many male patients, the lower face plays a significant role in overall facial balance,” says Sofianos. “Improving projection or definition can subtly improve overall facial balance without making someone look like a different person. That’s one of the reasons this area comes up so frequently during consultations.”

What ‘facial harmonisation’ really means

The popularity of terms such as “chin harmonisation” often stems from their focus on outcomes rather than procedures. The phrase describes an improved facial profile or balance without necessarily revealing how that result was achieved.

Sofianos explains that the term serves as a starting point rather than a diagnosis.

“When a patient asks me about facial harmonisation, that’s simply the starting point for the consultation. My responsibility is to assess the anatomy behind the appearance they’re hoping to change. I look at skeletal projection, occlusion, chin position, soft tissue volume and skin quality before deciding whether someone may benefit from filler, fat grafting, an implant, orthognathic surgery, or no treatment at all.”

This personalised approach highlights a central principle of aesthetic medicine: the treatment should be determined by the patient’s anatomy and goals, not by trends or popular terminology.

The vocabulary may change, but the science remains

As cosmetic treatments become more mainstream among men, the language used to describe them is likely to continue evolving. What was once referred to as cosmetic surgery may increasingly be framed as maintenance, grooming or self-care.

Yet beneath these changing descriptions, the fundamentals remain unchanged.

“Five years from now there will almost certainly be new terms describing procedures we’ve been performing for decades,” says Sofianos. “The vocabulary will evolve. Human anatomy won’t. That’s why every treatment still begins with the same careful assessment it always has.”

As more men become comfortable discussing aesthetic treatments, the conversation may sound different, but the goal remains the same: helping patients achieve natural-looking results that align with their individual features and expectations.