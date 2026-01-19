Why most fitness goals fail and how to make yours stick

Every January, gyms fill up, meal plans circulate on WhatsApp, and motivation runs high. Yet by mid-year, many fitness goals have quietly fallen apart. According to fitness expert Ceri Hannan, of Planet Fitness, the problem isn’t lack of effort; it’s how people approach change.

“Most people aim for extremes instead of sustainability,” Hannan explains. “They go all in, burn out, and then quit. Lasting results come from consistency, community and enjoyment, not short bursts of intensity.”

One of the biggest mistakes beginners make is starting too hard, too fast. From intense daily workouts to drastic diet changes, people often expect instant results.

“That mindset sets you up for disappointment,” says Hannan. “Fitness is built slowly. Learning proper technique, starting at your own pace and celebrating small wins is what actually keeps people going.”

Another major issue is comparison. Social media feeds filled with sculpted bodies and dramatic transformations create unrealistic expectations.

“Fitness is personal,” Hannan stresses. “Progress isn’t about looking like someone online. It’s about how you feel, how you move and how your body grows stronger over time.”

While motivation gets people started, it’s discipline that keeps them consistent. Motivation comes and goes. Discipline creates routine. Showing up even on low-energy days builds momentum, and that’s where real progress happens.”

This is why crash diets and extreme workout plans almost always backfire. They’re unsustainable and often leave people exhausted, injured or frustrated.

“True change comes from steady, balanced approaches that you can maintain long-term,” she adds.

Hannan believes mindset is the foundation of lasting physical results. Viewing fitness as punishment leads to resentment and inconsistency. “When people see fitness as a journey, not a chore, they make better choices and stick with them.”

Missing workouts or falling off track doesn’t mean failure either. “Don’t dwell on it,” she advises. “Start fresh. Consistency is built over weeks and months, not days. Every workout still counts.”

For busy people juggling work, family and responsibilities, Hannan recommends short, focused sessions over long, exhausting workouts. “Consistency beats intensity,” she says. “Even small habits add up.”

The same applies to nutrition. Sustainable eating isn’t restrictive or joyless. “Healthy eating should be balanced, flexible and enjoyable,” Hannan notes. “If you feel deprived, it won’t last.”

She also warns against obsessing over the scale. “Weight doesn’t reflect strength, energy or overall fitness. Focus on how you feel and what your body can do, not just numbers.”

According to Hannan, the people who succeed long-term share a few key habits: consistency, self-compassion and adaptability. “They show up even when it’s hard, adjust when life happens and celebrate progress, no matter how small.”

The hardest truth many people must accept is that there are no shortcuts. “Change takes patience and effort. Quick fixes rarely stick,” she says.

Self-sabotage often creeps in through perfectionism, comparison and giving up after setbacks. “Awareness, kindness toward yourself and a plan to keep going make all the difference.”

For anyone determined to finally make fitness work, Hannan’s advice is simple but powerful: “Focus on fun, achievable steps. Surround yourself with support. Stay consistent. Fitness is a journey; enjoy it, celebrate progress and belong to a community that keeps you moving.”

