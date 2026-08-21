Why sunscreen should be part of your everyday beauty routine

Sun protection is no longer just a summer essential or something to reach for before a day at the beach. Skincare experts and beauty brands are increasingly pushing the message that SPF should be a non-negotiable part of the everyday skincare routine.

That message was at the centre of Eucerin’s recent immersive launch experience at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, where the skincare brand unveiled its latest innovation in daily facial sun protection.

The Eucerin Sola Dome transformed the science of sun protection into an interactive experience, bringing together celebrities, creators, wellness enthusiasts and skincare lovers. Guests explored installations focused on the importance of daily protection while enjoying smoothies, games, photo opportunities and live entertainment.

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At the heart of the launch was a new SPF50+ facial formula designed with an ultra-light, serum-like texture and a matte finish. It offers UVA and UVB protection while helping defend the skin against blue light and pollution.

But the bigger conversation was about changing the way consumers think about sun protection.

Michelle Wood, Medical and Detailing Manager South Africa at Beiersdorf, said one of the biggest misconceptions is that sunscreen is only necessary on bright, sunny days or during holidays.

“Consistent, daily protection is one of the most effective ways to preserve long-term skin health,” she said.

The message is particularly relevant for consumers who often skip SPF because they find traditional sunscreens heavy, greasy or uncomfortable under makeup.

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Eucerin South Africa Business Unit Head Anisa Ramdass said consumers are increasingly looking for skincare products that fit naturally into routines they already have.

“Today’s skincare consumers aren’t simply looking for higher SPF. They’re looking for products that fit effortlessly into the routines they’ve already built,” Ramdass said.

The event attracted personalities including Gugu Gumede, Siphesihle Ndaba, Kamva Bikitsha, Keke Mphuthi, Phumla Dineo, Tamaryn Green, Zola Nombona, Coach Miesh, Bianca Carm and Minki van der Westhuizen.

The launch reflects a wider shift in beauty, where consumers increasingly want products that combine efficacy with a pleasant sensory experience.

For those building a skincare routine, the takeaway is protecting your skin should not be reserved for holidays, outdoor events or particularly hot days.

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