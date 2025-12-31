Why Zee Nxumalo is South Africa’s most-streamed female artist

If 2025 had a soundtrack, Zee Nxumalo’s voice would be impossible to ignore.

This was the year she stepped fully into her power, not only as a hitmaker but also as a cultural force whose influence stretched across music, film, fashion, television, and major brand partnerships.

From record-breaking streaming numbers to viral moments and sold-out merchandise, Zee’s year was defined by intention, range, and relentless momentum.

“Zee’s rise has never been accidental,” said Shingai Darangwa, her longtime manager and Punchline Projects co-founder.

“What people are seeing now is the result of an unbelievable work ethic, a deep love for the craft, and a hunger that never switches off.

“She shows up with the same intensity whether she’s in a studio, on a set, or in a boardroom.”

Most-streamed female artist

One of her biggest milestones came when she closed 2025 as South Africa’s most-streamed female artist, ending a four-year reign by Taylor Swift on local streaming platforms, a powerful statement of her dominance at home.

Her hit Ngisakuthanda, first released in 2024, reached new heights in 2025, surpassing 100-million streams across digital platforms.

The song’s longevity and emotional pull cemented it as one of the most impactful local releases recently.

Zee also expanded her creative footprint with Ngisakuthanda: The Short Film, which has drawn over 600 000 YouTube views, positioning her as a compelling storyteller and emerging actress.

Meanwhile, Mamma took over TikTok while its music video topped TV music charts, proving her ability to move effortlessly between digital culture and traditional media.

Bigger live shows planned

Beyond music, Zee became one of the year’s most sought-after brand partners, fronting campaigns for Puma South Africa, KFC Streetwise Loaded, and Brutal Fruit Spritzer’s The Pink Table, and hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Pre-Show.

Her influence was further recognised with the GLAMOUR Women of the Year: Editors Award and Basadi in Music Artist of the Year honours.

Furthermore, her merchandise collaboration with The Fix sold out, showcasing her fashion and consumer appeal.

While 2025 was a year of dominance, Darangwa said it’s only the beginning.

With bigger live shows, expanded merchandise, and elevated brand partnerships planned for 2026, Zee is clearly moving from ownership to legacy.

