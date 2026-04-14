Women of Stature Awards honour SA’s trailblazers

Johannesburg lit up in style on April 11 as the Woman of Stature Awards South Africa rolled out the red carpet for a night dedicated to celebrating female excellence, leadership and impact.

Now in their 11th season and marking 13 years since their inception, the awards continue to cement their place among the country’s leading platforms recognising women who are not just thriving in their industries but actively reshaping South Africa’s socio-economic landscape.

Bigger than ever

This year’s edition proved bigger than ever, with more than 1,000 nominations pouring in from five provinces, a clear sign of the growing influence of women across sectors ranging from business and technology to community development.

Among the night’s biggest winners was Gauteng-based Janice Wagner, who walked away with the coveted Woman CEO of the Year title. As CEO of Edge Executive Search, Wagner has spent over two decades shaping executive leadership across the continent, driven by a people-first and ethical approach to recruitment.

Equally impressive was Taryn Hunter Sharman, named Woman Entrepreneur of the Year. The co-founder and CEO of Faith & Fear has built a reputation for disrupting the traditional agency model, delivering bold, insight-led campaigns across industries including finance, health, and tech.

Double win for Saba-Mkunqwana

But the standout moment of the evening belonged to Ncumisa Saba-Mkunqwana, who was crowned the overall Woman of Stature 2026. Already recognised earlier in the night as the winner in the financial services category, her double win cemented her status as one of the country’s most influential women in business.

Speaking at the event, founder and CEO Charlotte du Plessis said the awards go beyond recognition.

“These awards celebrate women who are not only excelling in their fields but also uplifting others and contributing meaningfully to South Africa’s economic growth,” she said.

Other category winners reflected the diversity of talent across the country. Thandazile Mbeje took top honours in community development, while Aasiyah Adams was recognised in technology. Marcia Noxolo Veronica Mayaba was named winner in the automotive sector, and Thabisile Phumo led in mining and engineering.

In legal services, Zola Mbatha emerged victorious, while Fundi Mazibuko claimed the property category. Nonkululeko Masinga was recognised in tourism and hospitality, Brescia Bianco-Badenhorst in coaching and mentoring, and Nicole Buckley in education and training.

The arts and culture award went to Ntalo Mathebula, while Dr Marlena Kruger was honoured in health and wellness.

Geffen scoops Lifetime Achiever Award

Special accolades were also handed out on the night, with Sandy Geffen receiving the Lifetime Achiever Award. Cynthia Machaba scooped the Public Choice Award, while Yvonne Dias and Antionette de Jeso shared the Fundraiser of the Year title after each raising R50,000.

Backed by a range of corporate partners, including DP World, the University of Johannesburg School of Business and Old Mutual Black Distributors Trust, the awards continue to grow their footprint and impact.

With plans to expand into regional awards, the Woman of Stature platform shows no signs of slowing down, continuing to inspire women across the country to lead boldly and create lasting change.

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