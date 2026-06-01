Women over 35 battling weight gain and fatigue may be facing more than ageing, says doctor

A growing number of women over the age of 35 are seeking medical help for unexplained weight gain, chronic fatigue, anxiety and other health concerns that they say are affecting their quality of life.

According to Dr Isstelle Jonker, a medical practitioner at Dr Smook and Partners, managed by RxME Group, many women are blaming themselves for physical and emotional changes that may in fact be linked to hormonal, metabolic and stress-related shifts that commonly occur during this stage of life.

Hormonal, stress-related changes

“Many women come to us convinced they’ve become lazy or weak,” Jonker said. “But in reality, they’re navigating significant hormonal, metabolic and stress-related changes that no one properly prepared them for.”

She said women in their mid-30s and beyond often juggle demanding careers, family responsibilities and household pressures, which can place their bodies under sustained stress.

Jonker explained that changes in hormone regulation, cortisol levels, insulin sensitivity, sleep quality, muscle mass and inflammation can become more noticeable after the age of 35.

“Even when sitting still, many women’s nervous systems remain in overdrive,” she said. “When the body experiences chronic stress, it prioritises survival rather than balance, which can contribute to fatigue, stubborn weight gain, poor sleep, anxiety and emotional eating.”

Feeling of disconnection

She said many patients report feeling disconnected from their former selves.

“Women often tell me they no longer recognise themselves. It’s not only about physical appearance. It’s about confidence, energy levels, identity and feeling comfortable in their own bodies again,” she said.

Health experts have increasingly highlighted the importance of understanding hormonal and metabolic health, particularly as women approach perimenopause and other life stages that can influence weight, mood and energy levels.

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Jonker said more women are now seeking answers beyond traditional weight-loss advice and are asking questions about the underlying causes of their symptoms.

“Women are no longer only asking how to lose weight. They are asking why they feel exhausted, why their bodies feel inflamed, why their energy has changed and why they no longer feel like themselves. Those are important questions that deserve proper medical attention,” she said.

The practice has reported an increase in women seeking personalised treatment plans that focus on preventative healthcare, hormone awareness, stress management and long-term wellness.

According to Jonker, most women are not pursuing unrealistic beauty standards but are instead looking for ways to regain their health and wellbeing.

“Most women are not looking for perfection. They simply want to feel healthy, energised and comfortable in their own bodies again,” she said.

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As awareness around women’s hormonal and metabolic health continues to grow, medical professionals are encouraging women experiencing persistent symptoms to seek professional advice rather than dismissing them as a normal part of ageing.

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