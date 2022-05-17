World Hypertension Day: Your choices determine your lifestyle

World Hypertension Day is celebrated on Tuesday under the theme Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.

There is still a low awareness rate about the disease globally, especially in low- to middle-income areas.

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a common condition in which the long-term force of the blood against your artery walls is high enough to cause heart disease and other health problems.

Hypertension is a silent killer with an estimated 46% of adults worldwide not aware that they have this deadly condition. About four in 10 adults older than 25 have it.

Symptoms to be cognisant of are morning headaches, nosebleeds, buzzing in the ears, fatigue, nausea, anxiety, chest pain, and muscle tremors.

According to Bestmed Medical Scheme, early prevention and management of the condition is advisable by ensuring your blood pressure is measured regularly.

Tips to follow:

reducing salt intake (to less than 5g daily)

eating more fruit and vegetables

being physically active on a regular basis

avoiding use of tobacco

reducing alcohol consumption

limiting the intake of foods high in saturated fats

eliminating/reducing trans fats in diet

reducing and managing stress

