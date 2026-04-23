World’s longest bunny chow a record served with pride, culture and community

A bold slice of South African heritage took centre stage last Friday as Fire Water Earth Productions turned an ambitious idea into a record-breaking reality, crafting what is now the world’s longest bunny chow.

The historic feat unfolded on April 17 at Bhai’s Lounge Banqueting Hall, where months of planning, cultural pride, and teamwork culminated in a single, extraordinary moment.

At the heart of the spectacle was a custom-built 17-metre oven, a feat of engineering conceptualised by Fire Water Earth Productions chairman Kishore Ramharakh and brought to life with the assistance of Chris Brits.

From this oven emerged a continuous loaf of bread stretching an impressive 15.98 metres, officially setting a new global benchmark.

Record-breaking dimensions

The giant bunny chow was filled with 40kg of richly spiced lamb curry, layered with 10kg of sugar bean curry, and finished off with a traditional carrot and onion salad, a true celebration of the flavours that define South African street food culture.

Mbali Nkosi, a representative from Guinness World Records, oversaw the attempt on site and ensured that every requirement was met.

Independent verification processes, including measurements by a qualified engineer and oversight from an independent chef and baker, confirmed the record-breaking dimensions.

Health and safety compliance remained a priority throughout, with officials from the Tshwane municipality monitoring the process from start to finish.

But beyond the technicalities and the numbers, the day carried a more profound meaning.

Nearly 100 supporters, including family members, friends, and community stakeholders, gathered to witness the attempt, creating an atmosphere that was as much about unity as about achievement.

Symbol of resilience

In a symbolic moment of shared heritage, a previous unofficial record holder from Salt Rock in KwaZulu-Natal also attended after hearing about the attempt on Jacaranda FM, reinforcing the idea that milestones like these bring people together rather than set them apart.

Sponsors, including Ajmer Butchery in Pretoria and NSP Industries, played a key role in bringing the vision to life, highlighting the collaborative spirit behind the project.

Speaking on behalf of Fire Water Earth Productions, Ramharakh described the achievement as something far greater than a record.

“This didn’t start as a record; it started as a belief,” he said. “A belief that something rooted in our culture could stand proudly on a global stage.”

For the team behind the project, the 15.98-metre bunny chow represents more than an entry into the record books; it is a symbol of resilience, creativity, and the power of collective effort.

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