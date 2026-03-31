Young Chef Nqobile Mabaso brings fresh flavour to Easter dining 

As Easter approaches, the focus shifts from indulgence to intention, and for many, that means seeking out spaces that offer more than just a meal.

In Durban, Beanbag Jazz Lounge is quietly redefining what it means to dine out during one of the year’s most meaningful holidays.

At the heart of this experience is 24-year-old head chef Nqobile Mabaso, whose rise in one of the city’s most sophisticated dining spaces signals a refreshing shift in the culinary scene.

Spirit of togetherness

Originally from Ntuzuma, Mabaso represents a new generation of chefs, one that blends youthful creativity with a deep respect for tradition.

Her presence in the kitchen is as intentional as the menu she curates. At Beanbag Jazz Lounge, dining is designed to be immersive rather than excessive. Guests are encouraged to slow down, savour each course, and engage with the food, the music, and each other.

“Easter is about togetherness,” Mabaso explains, “and that’s something we try to reflect in every dish that leaves the kitchen.”

Central to the restaurant’s Easter offering is her signature herb-and-garlic roasted leg of lamb, a dish that anchors the menu while embodying her culinary philosophy.

“For me, it’s about respecting the ingredients and allowing the natural character of the meat to shine,” she says.

Technique and patience key

Mabaso emphasises that technique and patience are key to elevating a classic.

“Proper marination, roasting at the right temperature, and allowing the meat to rest before carving – those small details make all the difference. It’s about taking the time to get it right.”

But beyond its flavour, the dish carries deeper meaning.

“A leg of lamb during Easter is more than just food. It’s tradition. It’s comfort. It becomes the centrepiece that brings people together around the table, and those are the moments that stay with you.”

Chef Nqobile Mabaso’s Easter herb & garlic roasted leg of lamb recipe

Serves: 6–8 people

Cooking Time: ±1 hour 45 minutes

Ingredients

Lamb

● 1 whole leg of lamb (2–2.5 kg)

● 6 garlic cloves, sliced

● 3 tbsp olive oil

● 2 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

● 2 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

● 1 tbsp Dijon mustard

● Zest of 1 lemon

● Juice of ½ lemon

● 2 tsp coarse salt

● 1 tsp black pepper

● 1 cup beef or lamb stock

● 1 cup dry red wine (optional)

Vegetables

● 4 potatoes, cut into chunks

● 3 carrots, cut into large pieces

● 2 onions, quartered

● 1 whole garlic bulb, halved

Method

1. Prepare the Lamb

● Pat the lamb dry

● Make small slits all over the meat

● Insert garlic slices into the slits

Make the Herb Marinade

Mix together:

● Olive oil

● Rosemary

● Thyme

● Dijon mustard

● Lemon zest & juice

● Salt & pepper

Rub over the lamb.

Optional: Marinate for 2–4 hours or overnight.

Prepare the Roasting Tray

● Add vegetables to a roasting pan

● Pour in stock and wine

● Place lamb on top

Roast

● Roast at 180°C

● Cook for ±1 hour 30 minutes (for 2 kg)

● Baste every 30 minutes

Rest for 15–20 minutes before carving.

Simple Pan Gravy

● Place roasting tray on stove

● Mash roasted garlic into the juices

● Add flour or cornstarch

● Simmer until thick

Serving Suggestions

● Honey-glazed carrots with butter & thyme

● Butternut with cinnamon & brown sugar

● Fresh spring garden salad

● Roasted seasonal vegetables

● Garlic butter ciabatta slices

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