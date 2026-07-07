Young winemaker Shannon Jacobs uncorking future of South African wine

At just 29, Shannon Jacobs is already making her mark on one of South Africa’s most respected wine estates. The Assistant Winemaker at Groot Constantia has been named among the 2026 WineLand Media 30 Under 30 – an annual list celebrating young professionals driving innovation and excellence in the local wine industry.

The recognition is more than another accolade on her growing résumé. For Jacobs, it represents years of sacrifice, hard work and determination.

‘I feel like I’ve truly earned it’

“I’ve wanted this recognition for a long time,” she says. “Being in the final year of my twenties, I finally feel like I’ve truly earned it. It’s special to be recognised for the hard work and sacrifices that have shaped my journey.”

Born and raised in Stellenbosch, Jacobs grew up surrounded by vineyards, yet a career in wine was never part of the original plan. Like many school leavers, she was unsure of what direction to take until a visit to an open day at Stellenbosch University introduced her to the world of winemaking.

“It combined science, agriculture and creativity, three things I naturally enjoyed,” she recalls.

That curiosity led her to study Viticulture and Oenology at Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute, graduating in 2019. Although she had no farming background, the practical nature of the programme quickly immersed her in every stage of the winemaking process, from the vineyard to the cellar.

“I didn’t come from an agricultural environment, so it was a big adjustment. But the hands-on experience was invaluable. Our first harvest was the moment I realised this was exactly what I wanted to do.”

Expertise broadened abroad

Since then, Jacobs has broadened her expertise through harvest seasons in South Africa, Austria and the United Kingdom. Working across different wine regions exposed her to new techniques while teaching her resilience, adaptability and discipline.

“Working abroad pushes you out of your comfort zone. You learn to communicate despite language barriers, perform under pressure and appreciate the people who do the physically demanding work that makes every harvest possible.”

In September 2024, Jacobs joined Groot Constantia as Assistant Winemaker, a significant career milestone considering the estate’s status as South Africa’s oldest wine-producing farm.

“It felt like a major step forward,” she says. The move also transformed her appreciation for one of the country’s signature varietals.

“I never fully realised how incredible Sauvignon Blanc could be. Working in the Constantia Valley has shown me just how expressive and versatile it is.”

‘Wine shouldn’t feel intimidating’

While the South African wine industry has long been associated with tradition, Jacobs believes its future lies in making wine more approachable for younger consumers.

“Wine shouldn’t feel intimidating. Yes, there’s history, craftsmanship and complexity behind it, but it should also be fun and something people feel comfortable enjoying.”

Her passion has not gone unnoticed. Groot Constantia winemaker Daniel Keulder believes emerging talent like Jacobs is vital to preserving the estate’s reputation while ensuring its future remains bright.

“Our heritage is built on consistency and excellence, but exceptional wines are ultimately made by exceptional people,” says Keulder. “Shannon brings passion, energy and dedication to the cellar, and that’s exactly the kind of talent that keeps our wines performing at the highest level.”

Despite her latest recognition, Jacobs has her sights set on even bigger achievements.

“I want to make award-winning wines,” she concluded.

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