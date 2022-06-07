Zakes Bantwini tops SAMA28 nominations’ list

The race to the 28th edition of the South African Music Awards (SAMA28) began on Tuesday morning with the nominees’ announcement topped by Zakes Bantwini with seven nominations.

The nominations were held at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel in Roodepoort and the awards will be screened live on SABC1 on July 31.

Last week it was announced that Zakes Bantwini had been nominated in the Record of the Year category, but eyes bloomed when he grabbed six more nominations.

His album Ghetto King is up for Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album and Best Engineered Album awards. His two songs Imali with Karyendasoul featuring Nana Atta, and Osama with Kasango are also in the running for Best Collaboration award.

Amapiano producer DJ Maphorisa topped the nominations announced last week with his name called four times in the Record of the Year category and bagging the Music Video of the Year nominations for his hit song Izolo with Tyler ICU featuring Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca.

Msaki and Mobi Dixon are next in the top contenders’ list with four nominations each.

TV reality show star and musician Kelly Khumalo is also in the race for Record of the Year with Ngathwala Ngaye featuring Mondli Ngcobo.

This time, king of amapiano Kabza De Small only made it to the Record of the Year category with his hit song Abalele with DJ Maphorisa featuring Msaki, and at least two features from Banyana and Adiwele in the same category.

Here is the full list:

Album of the Year

African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician

Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini

It’s All You – Brian Temba

Musique – Chymamusique

When House Was House – Mobi Dixon

Duo or Group of the Year

Ama Roto Vol.2 – Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Elephant In The Room – Watershed

Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde – Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir

Pangaea – Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

Wangikhulisa uMama – Shwi Nomtekhala

Female Artist of the Year

Platinumb Heart Open – Msaki

African Bird – Khanyisile Mthetwa

Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela

Trailblazer – Reign Afrika

Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah

Male Artist of the Year

African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician

Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini

It’s All You – Brian Temba

Musique – Chymamusique

When House Was House – Mobi Dixon

White Star Newcomer of the Year

Thapelo Lekoane- Tapestry

Khanyisile Mthetwa- African Bird

25K – Pheli Makaveli

Ncebakazi Msomi – The 34th Psalm

Botanist Mr Lamington – The Shift

Best Rock Album

Headlights Dream – Steve Louw

Partypocalypse – Springbok Nude Girls

Revolution – Tim Parr

Ennui – Deity’s Muse

Sacred Sound – Albert Frost

Best Pop Album

Souvenirs – Jeremy Loops

Motion – Tresor

Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah

A Journal – Bonj

Don’t Let Go – Jacky Carpede

Beste Pop Album

Hier Waar Ek Nou Is – Juan Boucher

Prisma – Janie Bay

Rugsak – Elandrê

Niks Vergelyk – Posduif

Roekeloos – Rita Li

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Tapestry – Thapelo Lekoane

Where The Light Gets In – Pat McCay

Elephant In The Room – Watershed

Brother – Jacob Swann

Platinumb Heart Open – Msaki

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Al Die Ysters – Jan Jan Jan

Sangoma Sandilands and Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn -Neil Sandilands

Twintigeenentwintig – Jennifer Zamudio

Volume – Die Heuwels Fantasties

Woorde – Jodi Jantjies

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Thetha Mama – The One Who Sings

Camagu – Ntando

2020 – Joe Nina

The Red Stoep – Nomfusi

Cwaka – Mandisi Dyantyis

Best Alternative Music Album

City Of God and The Jungle Below – Daniel Baron

Night Speak – Lo- Ghost

Glow – Alice Phoebe Lou

Romance Was Born – Anna Wolf

Child’s Play – Alice Phoebe Lou

Best R&B/Soul Album

Real Talk – P.Postman

The Arrival – Melleng

Sour Milk – Joda Kgosi

It’s All You – Brian Temba

It Is What It is – Mikhale Jones

Best Hip Hop Album

Father Of Zen – Kid X

Pheli Makaveli – 25K

Today’s Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory: Mixtape – A-Reece

Logan – Emtee

B4NOW – Blxckie

Best Kwaito Album

Don’t Lose Focus – Sukiri Papa

Let Dogs Lie Low – Simple Eugene

Kwaito Pallet – Shisaboy

Ama Roto Vol.2 – Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Trip To Jozi – King Razo

Best Dance Album

Muzika – Miza

Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini

Musique – Chymamusique

When House Was House – Mobi Dixon

African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Vela Nkosi – Jumbo

In the Beginning – Paul K

Heaven’s Scroll – Puleng March

The Great Revival – Takie Ndou

Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) – Zaza

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

My Heart To Him – Thabelo

Denga – Kingdmusic

Sacrificial Worship (Live) – Pulane Maphari

Find Me Singing – Lauren Cullen

The 34th Psalm – Ncebakazi Msomi

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album

Ba Bosiu – Isaac and The Mighty Messengers

Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi – JTG Gospel Choir

Similapha Nkosi – NUZ Voices Of Joy

Ore Etele Mohloeki – The Harmony Singers Artist Development

Swi Lava Yeso – Zion Iskhalanga Academy

Rest Of Africa Award

Son Of A Tribe – Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)

Karabo – Malome Vector (Lesotho)

Boyfriend – Ckay (Nigeria)

If Orange Was A Place – Tems (Nigeria)

Love & Isolation – Tay Iwar (Nigeria)

Best Traditional Album

Dlozified – Mkhanyakude

Dziya Fhirtana – Vha Venda Cultural Group

Tshihwilili Tshanga – Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila

Mathotse – Tau Sebata

Hantam Kerfees – Klipwerf

Best Maskandi Album

Ziyashisa – Makhamnandi

Wangikhulisa uMama – Shwi Nomtekhala

Idaymani – Thokozani Langa

Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko – Udumakahle

Ivila Laselawini – Mzukulu

Best Jazz Album

At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes – Herbie Tsoaeli

Music From My People – Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane

History In A Frame – Jimmy Dludlu

Revision – Steve Dyer

Quiet Please – McCoy Mrubata

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

Pangaea – Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

African Bird – Khanyisile Mthetwa

It Takes Three – Charl Du Plessis Trio

Afrikaans – Scheppel

Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde – Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir

Best Afro Pop Album

iStiff – Mnqobi Yazo

New Faces To Old Problems – Bonga Kwana

Sukulila – Cici

Amalobolo – Aubrey Qwana

Amagama – Nomfundo Moh

Best Collaboration

Imali – Karyendasoul and Zakes Bantwini feat. Nana Atta

Osama – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango

Wamuhle – Njelic and Boohle feat. De Mthuda, Da Muziqal Chef

Zwivhuya – Makhadzi feat. Joe Delinger

No Rainbow – Msaki feat. Da Capo

Best Produced Music Video

Inhlupheko by Big Zulu – Edward (Gobi Beast) and Ofentse Mwase

Playback by K.O. – Ted Magerman

Mamezala by Mafikizolo feat. Simmy – Dale Fortune

When House Was House by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and JNR SA – Mabi Ntuli and Shona

Finessin’ by AKA – Mninizo Sitho and Nhlanhla

Best Produced Album Of The Year

Karabo by Malome Vector – Bokang and Ndumiso

Platinumb Heart Open by Msaki – Neo Muyanga and Asanda

Destination Unknown by Vaughn Prangley – Howard Bradley

Thetha Mama by The One Who Sings – Sean, Keanan Leroy and Arthur

A World At Suicide by Kahn Morbee – Jacques du Plessis High

Best Engineered Album Of The Year

Candid by Moonga K – Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman and Vicente Espi

Ghetto King by Zakes Bantwini – Zakes Bantwini

Pheli Makaveli by 25K – Sibabalwe Andile Fiphaza

City Of God and The Jungle Below by Daniel Baron – Daniel Baron and Darryn Muller

It Takes Three by Charl Du Plessis Trio – Peter Auret

Remix Of The Year

Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo- Ladon by Manyelo Dafro ft Basekou Kouyate

Lira and DJ Maphorisa – Feel Good by Lira

Sun- El Musician, Azana and Da Capo – Uhuru by Sun- El Musician and Azana

Da Capo – Mama by Josiah De Disciple and Boohle

DJ Cleo – Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe

Best Reggae Album

He Crowned I Emperor – Skeleton Blazer

Trailblazer – Reign Afrika

Hard To Believe – Ras Canly

The Shift – Botanist Mr Lamington

Ngatanngwe – Red I Scorch

Best Amapiano Album

Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela

Auti eSharp – Mas Musiq

Kwa Kwa – Mellow and Sleazy

Notumato – Young Stunna

President Ya Strata – Focalistic

Best Gqom Album

Khula – Bello No Gallo

Summer Banger – Dlala Thukzin

Best Of The Best – T-Man

The Journey – Slenda Da Dancing DJ

Umshunqo Reloaded – Dladla Mshunqisi

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Osama – Zakes Bantwini and Kasango Questions – Shekhinah Mamela – Mi Casa Banyana – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small Abalele – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku Adiwele – Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small Bopha – Mellow & Sleazy and Felo Le Tee feat. DJ Maphorisa, Madumane and Young Stunna Vula Mlomo – Musa Keys feat. Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi Asibe Happy – Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku John Wick – De Mthuda feat. Da Muziqal Chef and Sir Trill I’m With You – Matthew Mole Umsebenzi Wethu – Busta 929 and Mpura feat. Zuma, Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Reece Madlisa Black And White – Nasty C and Ari Lennox Izolo – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca Phakade Lami – Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku Jola – De Mthuda feat. Sino Msolo Shine Your Light – Master KG and David Guetta feat. Akon Postcards – Jeremy Loops Ngathwala Ngaye – Kelly Khumalo feat. Mondli Ngcobo Right Now – Elaine

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

LiYoshona (Main Mix) – Kwiish SA feat. Njelic, MalumNator and De Mthuda Izolo – DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU feat. Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca Summer Yo Muthi – Blaq Diamond Phakade Lami – Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha and Ami Faku Nkulunkulu – Kamo Mphela Jola – De Mthuda feat Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef Indlovu – DJ Zinhle feat. Lloyiso Yini Sdakwa – ThackzinDJ, Tee Jay and Sir Trill feat. Dlala Thukzin, Nkosazana_ Daughter, Rascoe Kaos, Moscow and Mpura S’bali – Intaba Yase Dubai Mamela – Mi Casa John Wick – De Mthuda feat. Sir Trill and Da Muziqal Chef Woza – Mr JazziQ, Kabza De Small and Lady Du feat. Boohle Superman – DJ Stokie feat. Kabza De Small, Masterpiece YVK and Madumane Getting Late – Tyla feat. Kooldrink Umuzi eSandton – Big Zulu Feat. Lwah Ndlunkulu Buyile – Khuli Chana feat. Tyler ICU, Stino Le Thwenny and Lady Du Ghanama – Makhadzi feat. Prince Benza Inhlupheko – Big Zulu feat. Mduduzi Chucks – YOUNOTUS and Mi Casa Mmapula – Busta 929 feat. Mzu M

SAMPRA ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bello no Gallo Haksul MUZIQ Fanie Dick AfroToniQ Zion Agreement A-Reece Musa Keys Msaki Jennifer Zamudio Millie Ngwalangwala Rodger KB Brandon Dhludhlu HunTer Leite NLite Emtee PressCee Cece Vee Young Stunna Lady X Makhadzi

