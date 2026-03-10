Zandisile Nhlapo curates soulful Women’s Day skincare experience

South African media personality and entrepreneur Zandisile Nhlapo stepped into the role of curator and host as she partnered with skincare brand Nivea to unveil a new product designed to enhance skin health by targeting the genetic factors that influence ageing, during an intimate luncheon celebrating International Women’s Day.

Held on March 7 at Burleigh House, the gathering brought together influential women from the media, business, and creative industries for a day centred on reflection, connection, and wellbeing.

But beyond the product launch, the event reflected Nhlapo’s personal vision of creating a space where women could pause, reconnect, and feel celebrated.

For NIVEA, the collaboration reflects a broader commitment to women’s empowerment beyond skincare. In an increasingly fast-paced world, the brand emphasised the importance of creating spaces where women can connect, recharge, and prioritise themselves.

Brand innovation

Masindi Siaga, marketing manager at Nivea South Africa, said the move into epigenetic skincare represents a step forward in the brand’s innovation journey.

“By expanding our skincare innovation into epigenetic science and partnering with women who embrace scientific evolution in their pursuit of wellbeing, we aim to encourage women to take control of their skincare journey in a way that feels empowering and intentional,” she said.

Nhlapo said she was deeply involved in shaping the atmosphere and experience of the event, ensuring that it reflected warmth, softness, and grounding energy.

“I was very intentional and particular about this curation. My heartfelt desire was for an earthy space that would be welcoming and grounding for us all. A space where all the ladies were going to be met by and feel the beauty, calm, softness, and warmth, because we truly deserve it,” she said.

Release, Renew and Restore

Set within the lush gardens of Burkleigh House, guests dressed in soft whites and earthy tones enjoyed classical music, curated culinary experiences, and immersive installations designed around the theme Reset. The experience unfolded through three pillars: Release, Renew, and Restore, encouraging women to take a moment away from their busy lives.

For Nhlapo, the day carried more profound meaning beyond beauty and skincare. She described the event as a moment of spiritual alignment, even crediting prayer for the perfect weather that accompanied the outdoor gathering.

“Kamnandi because God said my queens, my baby girls, deserve the most beautiful weather after all these showers, and I’m not going to disappoint them,” she said.

“I prayed so hard for the weather. It truly was the day that the Lord had made, and we rejoiced and were glad in it. Talk about alignment.”

While the event leaned into wellness and reflection, it also served as the official introduction of Nivea’s latest skincare innovation. The Cellular Epigenetics Rejuvenating Serum is powered by the active ingredient EPICELLINE™, designed to support skin renewal and reduce visible signs of ageing.

Drawing on insights from the product’s international launch in Switzerland, Nhlapo guided guests through the science behind the innovation, emphasising the importance of both skincare routines and lifestyle choices in maintaining healthy skin.

The collaboration reflects a broader movement of women who prioritise intentional living, balance, and self-care in an increasingly fast-paced world.

For Nhlapo, the event was ultimately about creating a moment of softness and celebration for women who often carry many responsibilities.

