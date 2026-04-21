Zozibini Tunzi leads new era as ‘Top Billing’ makes glamorous return

Top Billing is making a bold comeback, and at the centre of its new chapter is global star Zozibini Tunzi, whose appointment signals a clear shift in the show’s direction.

Premiering on Thursday, April 30, 2026, on S3, the iconic lifestyle programme is leaning into a more contemporary, purpose-driven narrative and Tunzi is leading that charge.

Best known for making history as Miss Universe 2019, Tunzi has become one of South Africa’s most influential voices on the global stage, championing issues such as gender-based violence, representation, and education.

Her move into the Top Billing presenter seat marks a strategic pivot for the show, one that blends glamour with substance.

While Top Billing built its legacy on luxury lifestyles, celebrity homes, and aspirational travel, insiders say the new season will expand that lens to include more meaningful storytelling, spotlighting purpose, impact, and the evolving definition of success.

Tunzi headlines a refreshed presenter line-up that still honours the show’s legacy. Veteran personalities such as Dr Michael Mol and Basetsana Kumalo return, anchoring the show with familiarity and experience.

New faces, new perspectives

They are joined by established faces including Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Dr Fez Mkhize, and Ryle De Morny, creating a bridge between the show’s past and its future.

But the new generation, led by Tunzi, is expected to redefine the brand.

Also joining the show are Bryoni Govender, actor Arno Greeff, and digital presenter Sine Mpulu, each bringing a fresh perspective aimed at younger, digitally engaged audiences.

Executive producer Patience Stevens says Tunzi’s inclusion was intentional, describing her as a voice that reflects the kind of South Africa the show wants to represent.

“This season is about more than just aspiration; it’s about relevance, diversity, and authenticity,” she said.

The decision to place Tunzi front and centre suggests Top Billing is not just chasing nostalgia but actively repositioning itself in a changing media landscape.

For a show once synonymous with polished perfection, the new season appears ready to embrace a more layered narrative, where success is not only seen but also felt and understood.

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