Zuma Durban restaurant embroiled in trademark dispute

Global Japanese restaurant and lifestyle brand, Zuma, has stated that it has no affiliation with the new Durban restaurant that is operating under the same name.

The brand was founded in 2002 by Rainer Becker and Arjun Waney, and there is no affiliation with the recently opened ‘Mediterrasian’ restaurant named Zuma in Durban.

The Durban restaurant opened its doors recently with high profile guests in attendance, including former president Jacob Zuma.

A dispute is now in progress between the original Zuma trademark owners and the Durban restaurant, and there are plans to take legal action regarding the issue of trademark infringement.

The original brand’s Zuma London, the first restaurant to open, is the brand’s home base. Zuma has successfully launched in 21 locations around the world.

