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Lotto results for Saturday, April 25 2026
Lotto: 09 | 22 | 26 | 30 | 50 | 54 Bonus Ball: 42
Lotto Plus 1: 14 | 18 | 30 | 43 | 46 | 55 Bonus Ball: 28
Lotto Plus 2: 16 | 27 | 36 | 48 | 49 | 52 Bonus Ball: 39
- Lotto numbers for April 25, 2026: 09, 22, 26, 30, 50, 54 with Bonus Ball 42.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers: 14, 18, 30, 43, 46, 55 with Bonus Ball 28.
- Lotto Plus 2 numbers: 16, 27, 36, 48, 49, 52 with Bonus Ball 39.
- Multiple sets of winning numbers were drawn for different Lotto variations.
- Players can check their tickets against these results to see if they've won.