Lotto results for Saturday, August 15 2026
Lotto: 02 | 13 | 19| 20 | 34 | 52 Bonus Ball: 11
Lotto Plus 1: 06 | 15 | 20 | 21 | 25 | 30 Bonus Ball: 02
Lotto MAX 5: 01 | 12 | 26 | 30 | 32 | 47 Bonus Ball: 17
- The Lotto results for Saturday, August 15, 2026, are 02, 13, 19, 20, 34, and 52 with a Bonus Ball 11.
- Lotto Plus 1 numbers drawn are 06, 15, 20, 21, 25, and 30 with a Bonus Ball 02.
- Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 01, 12, 26, 30, 32, and 47 with a Bonus Ball 17.
- The draw took place on Saturday, August 15, 2026.
- Three different winning sets and bonus balls were announced: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.