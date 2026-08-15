Lotto

Lotto results for Saturday, August 15 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Saturday, August 15 2026, are available.

Lotto results for Saturday, August 15 2026

Lotto:                02 | 13 | 19| 20 | 34 | 52     Bonus Ball: 11

Lotto Plus 1:      06 | 15 | 20 | 21 | 25 | 30     Bonus Ball: 02

Lotto MAX 5:      01 | 12 | 26 | 30 | 32 | 47       Bonus Ball:  17

  • The Lotto results for Saturday, August 15, 2026, are 02, 13, 19, 20, 34, and 52 with a Bonus Ball 11.
  • Lotto Plus 1 numbers drawn are 06, 15, 20, 21, 25, and 30 with a Bonus Ball 02.
  • Lotto MAX 5 numbers are 01, 12, 26, 30, 32, and 47 with a Bonus Ball 17.
  • The draw took place on Saturday, August 15, 2026.
  • Three different winning sets and bonus balls were announced: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto MAX 5.

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